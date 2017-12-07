The RightTrend indicator shows the direction of trend and reversal points (market entry and exit points). It is very easy to use: open BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator generates accurate and timely signals for entering and exiting the market, which appear on the current candle while it is forming. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytic algorithms which determine trend reversal points.





Inputs

strength - indicator period

Sound - enable/disable notifications

ShowInfo - display the information in the top left corner

ShowLine - display the lines between arrows

color_info - text color of the information in the top left corner

The indicator does not redraw its values. Arrows always stay where they have appeared.