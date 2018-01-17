CorrectTrend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 8
This indicator is designed to help traders in determining the market entry and exit points. It is very easy to use: open s BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open s SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator is based on the basic indicators (MA, MACD, RSI) as well as original algorithms. The indicator does not redraw, arrows appear when a new candle opens.
Input Parameters:
- strength - indicator period
- EnableAlerts - enable/disable alerts
- EmailAlert - send notifications to email when a signal appears
- MobileAlert - send notifications to the mobile terminal when a signal appears