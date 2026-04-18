Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.

Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts.

MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.

Supports copying to:

• MT5 accounts

• MT4 accounts

Perfect for:

• Multi-account traders

• Signal providers

• Account managers

• Personal account mirroring

Main Features

• Fast local trade copying

• Low latency execution

• Multiple slave accounts support

• Copy open positions on startup

• Stable file-based communication

• Easy setup

Slave Identification Modes

Account Number

Enter slave account number in Accounts field.

Example:

12345678

Custom User ID

Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.

Example:

GOLD1, FX1

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Important

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This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.

Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs

Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds

Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch

Use together with:



MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

Video Tutorials: