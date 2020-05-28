ADX Wilder Alarm

At its most basic, the "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" (ADXW) can be used to determine if a security/index/currencie is trending or not. This determination helps traders choose between a trend-following system or a non-trend-following system. Wilder suggests that a strong trend is present when ADXW is above 25 and no trend is present when ADXW is below 20. There appears to be a gray zone between 20 and 25. ADXW also has a fair amount of lag because of all the smoothing techniques. Many technical analysts use 20 as the key level for ADXW.

The ADXW indicator paints a blue arrow on the chart if the ADXW exceeds level 20 and notifies you by email, audible alerts, and push notifications. Also, if the indicator continues to rise it paints a green thumbs up.



Instead, if the ADXW indicator drops below level 20 it paints a red arrow on the chart and notifies you by email, audible alerts and push notifications.

Right Value ADXWilder: Period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line (Indicator Buffer).

Period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line (Indicator Buffer). Period ADXW: Averaging period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line.

Averaging period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line. Shift: ADXWilder shift. Default: 0

ADXWilder shift. Default: 0 Alert: E nable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

nable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email: enable/disable sending e-mails: If true - enabled, false - disabled.

enable/disable sending e-mails: If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push: enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal: If true - enabled, false - disabled.

enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal: If true - enabled, false - disabled. Arrow size: S ize of arrows on the chart (1 to 5).

ize of arrows on the chart (1 to 5). Strong ADXW: Blue.



Blue. Weak ADXW: Red.



Red. ADXW Rising: Green.



It works on any graph, on all timeframes.