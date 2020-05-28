ADX Wilder Alarm

At its most basic, the "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" (ADXW) can be used to determine if a security/index/currencie is trending or not. This determination helps traders choose between a trend-following system or a non-trend-following system. Wilder suggests that a strong trend is present when ADXW is above 25 and no trend is present when ADXW is below 20. There appears to be a gray zone between 20 and 25. ADXW also has a fair amount of lag because of all the smoothing techniques. Many technical analysts use 20 as the key level for ADXW.

The ADXW indicator paints a blue arrow on the chart if the ADXW exceeds level 20 and notifies you by email, audible alerts, and push notifications. Also, if the indicator continues to rise it paints a green thumbs up.

Instead, if the ADXW indicator drops below level 20 it paints a red arrow on the chart and notifies you by email, audible alerts and push notifications.

Indicator Parameters
  • Right Value ADXWilder: Period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line (Indicator Buffer).
  • Period ADXW: Averaging period for calculating the ADX Wilder base line.
  • Shift: ADXWilder shift. Default: 0
  • Alert: Enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email: enable/disable sending e-mails: If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push: enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal: If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Arrow size: Size of arrows on the chart (1 to 5).
  • Strong ADXW: Blue.
  • Weak ADXW: Red.
  • ADXW Rising: Green.

It works on any graph, on all timeframes.

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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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