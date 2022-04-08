Forex Volume MT5

KT Forex Volume shows the buying and selling volume of a currency pair in the form of a colored histogram. The volume is made of buying and selling transactions in an asset.

In FX market:

Features

Using the Tick Volume

Unlike other markets, the spot Forex market is not centralized; hence, getting the real and accurate volume data is very difficult for the retail traders.

Caspar Marney a veteran forex trader submitted a research paper in 2011, concluded a high level of accuracy and correlation between the tick volume and actual traded volume.





Histogram Formula

