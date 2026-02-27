SMC Reversing

SMC Reversing v1.4

Overview

SMC Reversing is an Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts, liquidity sweep detection, and reversal trading logic.

The EA monitors recent highs and lows to detect possible stop-hunt movements. When price sweeps a liquidity level and closes back inside the range, the system identifies a potential reversal setup and manages the trade automatically.

Version 1.4 focuses on execution stability, risk control, broker compatibility, and improved filtering for real market conditions.

What Was Improved in Version 1.4

Compared to the previous version, this update improves several important areas:

  • Better control under high spread conditions
  • Improved filtering during low volatility periods
  • Manual news filter option for important market events
  • Improved order execution safety
  • Better handling of broker stop levels
  • Added trading session control
  • Improved compatibility with different broker conditions

The core strategy remains unchanged, while execution and filtering systems have been improved.

Core Trading Logic

The EA uses the following trading model:

  • Detects liquidity zones using previous highs and lows
  • Waits for price to sweep these levels upward or downward
  • Confirms reversal when price closes back inside the range
  • Uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Applies optional EMA trend filtering
  • Manages open trades using Break Even and Trailing Stop functions

Main Features

Risk-Based Auto Lot

The EA can use either a fixed lot size or risk-based position sizing. When risk mode is enabled, the lot size is calculated based on the selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

Spread Filter

The EA can block new trades when the spread exceeds the allowed level. This helps avoid entries under poor execution conditions.

ATR Volatility Filter

The volatility filter helps avoid trading during weak market conditions. Trades are opened only when market movement meets the required volatility level.

Session Filter

The session filter allows trading only during selected market hours. This helps avoid low-liquidity periods and focus on more active sessions.

Manual News Filter

The EA includes a manual news filter option. Users can define restricted periods around important events such as NFP, CPI, or FOMC.

This feature is designed without using external data sources.

Order Execution Protection

Version 1.4 includes improved execution handling:

  • Broker stop level checks
  • Automatic SL/TP adjustment when required
  • Slippage control
  • Retry logic for order execution
  • Reduced invalid stop errors

Broker Compatibility

The EA is designed to work with different broker conditions, including various digit formats, spread levels, and stop level requirements.

Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard displays key information such as:

  • Current spread
  • ATR volatility status
  • Lot mode
  • Session filter status
  • News filter status
  • EA status

Main Parameters

Fixed Lot
Defines the lot size used in fixed mode.

Risk Percent
Defines the percentage of account balance used for risk calculation.

Lookback
Defines how many previous candles are used to detect liquidity levels.

Min Sweep Pips
Defines the minimum distance price must exceed beyond a liquidity level to confirm a valid sweep.

ATR Period and Multipliers
Control the dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation based on volatility.

EMA Trend Filter
Enables or disables the trend filter and allows adjustment of the EMA period.

Break Even Settings
Defines when Stop Loss is moved to Break Even and how much profit is secured.

Trailing Stop Settings
Control the trailing stop distance and step.

Max Positions
Limits the maximum number of open trades at the same time.

Start Hour / End Hour
Defines the time window during which the EA can open trades.

Close At End
Allows closing all trades at the end of the trading session.

Recommended Usage

Recommended timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15

Recommended symbols:

  • XAUUSD
  • Major Forex pairs

For XAUUSD, a larger sweep distance may be required due to the instrument’s volatility and spread conditions.

For major Forex pairs, a smaller distance may be sufficient depending on the broker and market conditions.

Testing Notes

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test on a demo account
  • Perform backtesting with realistic spread and commission conditions

Trading results may vary depending on:

  • Broker spread
  • Execution speed
  • Account type
  • Instrument specifications
  • Market volatility
  • Selected timeframe
  • User settings

⚠ Important Notice

All Expert Advisors and Indicators are sensitive to broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, and price feed differences. Because of this, results may vary significantly between brokers and market conditions.

Backtest results and demo performance do not guarantee future profits on live accounts.

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to:
• Test the product on a demo account first
• Optimize settings for your broker and symbol
• Use proper risk management
• Understand that market conditions constantly change

The product is continuously being optimized and improved to achieve better stability and consistency across different brokers and trading environments.

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Alan Lo
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Alan Lo 2026.07.10 15:46 
 

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Qiyas Baghirov
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Reply from developer Qiyas Baghirov 2026.07.10 15:50
Thank you very much for your kind words. I truly appreciate your feedback, especially coming from someone with solid experience in Expert Advisors.
It means a lot to know that you appreciate the trading logic behind the EA. I spent a great deal of time developing and optimizing it to make it as reliable and practical as possible.
Thank you in advance for your future review and recommendation. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps me continue improving my products.
If you ever have any questions, suggestions, or ideas for future improvements, please feel free to contact me anytime. I'll be happy to help.
Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
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