LiquiditySweep Pro EA

LiquiditySweep Pro Market v1.3

Version 1.3 – 2026.04.25

LiquiditySweep Pro Market is an Expert Advisor based on the Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt concept, designed to detect price sweeps of recent highs and lows and react when the market shows reversal confirmation.

Core Strategy

The core strategy remains simple and effective:

Detect liquidity grabs above recent highs or below recent lows

Confirm reversal through candle close behavior

Apply optional EMA-based directional filtering

Trade only during selected market sessions

Manage positions with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop

This version has been optimized for real-account trading stability without changing the core logic of the original strategy.

Core Trading Logic

The EA monitors recent market structure using a configurable lookback period.

Sell setup: price sweeps above a recent high and closes back below that level

price sweeps above a recent high and closes back below that level Buy setup: price sweeps below a recent low and closes back above that level

This approach is based on the idea that liquidity is often taken above highs or below lows before price reverses.

Trade Direction Modes

The EA offers flexible trade direction control:

BOTH → allows both buy and sell trades

→ allows both buy and sell trades ONLY_BUY → buy trades only

→ buy trades only ONLY_SELL → sell trades only

→ sell trades only AUTO_TREND → automatically filters trades based on EMA trend direction

Real-Account Optimization Features

To improve real-market execution quality, the EA includes:

Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing

Spread filter

ATR volatility filter

Manual news filter

Session-based trading control

Break-Even

Trailing Stop

Safer order execution with retry logic

Broker stop-level aware SL/TP calculation

Real-time dashboard

Risk Management

The EA supports two lot modes:

Fixed Lot Mode → manual lot control

→ manual lot control Risk % Mode → dynamic position sizing based on stop loss

Spread Filter

Blocks trading when spread exceeds the defined limit.

ATR Volatility Filter

Prevents trading during low volatility conditions.

Manual News Filter

Allows blocking trades around major events like:

NFP

CPI

FOMC

Interest rate decisions

Session-Based Trading

Trading is limited to selected sessions:

Asia

Europe

America

Each session has its own:

start time

end time

stop loss

take profit

Position Management

Break-Even → protects profit

Trailing Stop → locks gains

Execution Safety

Includes:

trading permission checks

margin checks

retry logic

broker stop-level handling

Dashboard

Displays real-time info:

trade mode

lot mode

spread

ATR

trend

EA status

Recommended Usage

Test on demo first

Use low spread brokers

Optimize sessions

Avoid high risk

Important Note

This EA preserves the original Liquidity Sweep logic while improving execution quality and safety for real trading.

What’s New (FIXED VERSION)

What’s New in Version 1.3

Version 1.3 introduces major execution and safety improvements while keeping the original Liquidity Sweep trading logic unchanged.

New in v1.3

Added Fixed Lot / Risk % lot mode

Added Spread Filter

Added ATR Volatility Filter

Added Manual News Filter

Added Break-Even

Added Trailing Stop

Improved session-based trade filtering

Improved real-account execution stability

Added retry logic for order execution

Improved broker stop-level handling

Added real-time chart dashboard

Improved trade cooldown / order timing control

Improved margin and trading permission checks

Upgrade Summary

This update does not change the EA’s core entry logic.

The strategy still trades liquidity sweeps and reversal confirmation around recent highs and lows.

Version 1.3 mainly upgrades the execution layer, risk control, and environment filtering, making the EA better suited for real trading conditions.

⚠ Important Notice

All Expert Advisors are sensitive to broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, and price feed differences. Because of this, results may vary significantly between brokers and market conditions.

Backtest results and demo performance do not guarantee future profits on live accounts.

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to:

• Test the EA on a demo account first

• Optimize settings for your broker and symbol

• Use proper risk management

• Understand that market conditions constantly change

The EA is continuously being optimized and improved to achieve better stability and consistency across different brokers and trading environments.