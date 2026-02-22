LiquiditySweep Pro EA

5

LiquiditySweep Pro Market  v1.3

Version 1.3 – 2026.04.25

LiquiditySweep Pro Market is an Expert Advisor based on the Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt concept, designed to detect price sweeps of recent highs and lows and react when the market shows reversal confirmation.

Core Strategy

The core strategy remains simple and effective:

  • Detect liquidity grabs above recent highs or below recent lows
  • Confirm reversal through candle close behavior
  • Apply optional EMA-based directional filtering
  • Trade only during selected market sessions
  • Manage positions with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop

This version has been optimized for real-account trading stability without changing the core logic of the original strategy.

Core Trading Logic

The EA monitors recent market structure using a configurable lookback period.

  • Sell setup: price sweeps above a recent high and closes back below that level
  • Buy setup: price sweeps below a recent low and closes back above that level

This approach is based on the idea that liquidity is often taken above highs or below lows before price reverses.

Trade Direction Modes

The EA offers flexible trade direction control:

  • BOTH → allows both buy and sell trades
  • ONLY_BUY → buy trades only
  • ONLY_SELL → sell trades only
  • AUTO_TREND → automatically filters trades based on EMA trend direction

Real-Account Optimization Features

To improve real-market execution quality, the EA includes:

  • Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing
  • Spread filter
  • ATR volatility filter
  • Manual news filter
  • Session-based trading control
  • Break-Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Safer order execution with retry logic
  • Broker stop-level aware SL/TP calculation
  • Real-time dashboard

Risk Management

The EA supports two lot modes:

  • Fixed Lot Mode → manual lot control
  • Risk % Mode → dynamic position sizing based on stop loss

Spread Filter

Blocks trading when spread exceeds the defined limit.

ATR Volatility Filter

Prevents trading during low volatility conditions.

Manual News Filter

Allows blocking trades around major events like:

  • NFP
  • CPI
  • FOMC
  • Interest rate decisions

Session-Based Trading

Trading is limited to selected sessions:

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • America

Each session has its own:

  • start time
  • end time
  • stop loss
  • take profit

Position Management

  • Break-Even → protects profit
  • Trailing Stop → locks gains

Execution Safety

Includes:

  • trading permission checks
  • margin checks
  • retry logic
  • broker stop-level handling

Dashboard

Displays real-time info:

  • trade mode
  • lot mode
  • spread
  • ATR
  • trend
  • EA status

Recommended Usage

  • Test on demo first
  • Use low spread brokers
  • Optimize sessions
  • Avoid high risk

Important Note

This EA preserves the original Liquidity Sweep logic while improving execution quality and safety for real trading.

What’s New (FIXED VERSION)

What’s New in Version 1.3

Version 1.3 introduces major execution and safety improvements while keeping the original Liquidity Sweep trading logic unchanged.

New in v1.3

  • Added Fixed Lot / Risk % lot mode
  • Added Spread Filter
  • Added ATR Volatility Filter
  • Added Manual News Filter
  • Added Break-Even
  • Added Trailing Stop
  • Improved session-based trade filtering
  • Improved real-account execution stability
  • Added retry logic for order execution
  • Improved broker stop-level handling
  • Added real-time chart dashboard
  • Improved trade cooldown / order timing control
  • Improved margin and trading permission checks

Upgrade Summary

This update does not change the EA’s core entry logic.
The strategy still trades liquidity sweeps and reversal confirmation around recent highs and lows.

Version 1.3 mainly upgrades the execution layer, risk control, and environment filtering, making the EA better suited for real trading conditions.

⚠ Important Notice

All Expert Advisors are sensitive to broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, and price feed differences. Because of this, results may vary significantly between brokers and market conditions.

Backtest results and demo performance do not guarantee future profits on live accounts.

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to:
• Test the EA on a demo account first
• Optimize settings for your broker and symbol
• Use proper risk management
• Understand that market conditions constantly change

The EA is continuously being optimized and improved to achieve better stability and consistency across different brokers and trading environments.


Reviews 1
Dreamfly099
217
Dreamfly099 2026.04.08 20:05 
 

I would give 5 stars on it. It's really save my time on trading and strategy which is base on SMC. Thanks for the seller sharing it.

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Dreamfly099
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Dreamfly099 2026.04.08 20:05 
 

I would give 5 stars on it. It's really save my time on trading and strategy which is base on SMC. Thanks for the seller sharing it.

Qiyas Baghirov
1591
Reply from developer Qiyas Baghirov 2026.04.08 20:30
Thank you so much for your kind review! I’m glad to hear that LiquiditySweep Pro EA is helping save your time and supporting your trading strategy. Your feedback means a lot and motivates me to keep improving. Best regards,
Qiyas
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