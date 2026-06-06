QB Institutional Bands NR

QB Institutional Bands NR

QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures.

It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets.

Key Technical Mechanisms

Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking:

Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inner Blue Bands that chart the primary market direction.

Structure Mapping:

Uses color-coded blocks on the chart canvas (Blue for bullish expansion, Red for bearish expansion) to flag underlying shifts in order flow.

Non-Repaint Execution:

Fixed signals lock onto closed higher timeframe (HTF) candles to eliminate false lag and optimize reliable execution.

Multi-Timeframe Integration:

Features an on-screen matrix monitoring trend directions across multiple periods simultaneously (M5 up to D1) to secure high-probability trade alignment.

Structural Framework

 
Component Technical Metric Operational Use
Outer Gold Bands Extreme Volatility Range Exhaustion / Take Profit Levels
Inner Blue Bands Primary Trend Baseline Core Market Structure Bias
Blue/Red Blocks Structural Flow Shifts Bullish / Bearish Trend Alignment
MTF Dashboard 5-Timeframe Matrix Directional Probability Assessment
Stats Panel Historical Net Pips Strategy Performance Auditing

Step-by-Step Installation

Access Directory:

Launch MetaTrader 4, click File in the top navigation menu, and select Open Data Folder.

Deposit File:

Open the nested folders MQL4 → Indicators, then paste the QB Institutional Bands NR.ex4 file into this directory.

Refresh Platform:

Restart MT4 entirely, or right-click within the Navigator panel and hit Refresh.

Deploy Tool:

Drag and drop the indicator from your Navigator panel directly onto your preferred asset chart.


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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