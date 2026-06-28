Gold Market DNA Pro





Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators.





Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine.





Key Features





- Original Market DNA calculation engine

- No Moving Averages

- No RSI

- No MACD

- No ATR

- No Fibonacci

- No ZigZag

- Non-Repaint signals (signals are generated only after candle close)

- BUY and SELL arrow signals

- Real-time Market DNA Dashboard

- Confidence Score

- Pressure Index

- Compression Energy

- Fatigue Index

- Balance Shift

- Market State Analysis

- Signal Statistics

- Net Pips and Estimated Profit Statistics

- Alert, Push Notification and Email support





Market DNA Technology





Gold Market DNA Pro introduces a completely different way of analyzing price behavior.





Instead of measuring traditional indicator values, the algorithm evaluates the internal structure of price movement using its proprietary mathematical model.





The indicator identifies changes in market pressure, compression, balance, directional strength and confidence to detect potential BUY and SELL opportunities.





Market States





The dashboard automatically identifies the current market condition, including:





- Balanced Market

- Trend Drive

- Expansion Ready

- Compression

- Exhaustion

- Buyer Control

- Seller Control

- Reversal Risk





Suitable For





- Gold (XAUUSD)

- Forex

- Indices

- CFDs





Recommended Timeframes





M15, M30, H1 and H4.





Important Information





This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. It should be combined with proper risk management and money management techniques.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.





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Author: Qiyas Baghirov





Product: Gold Market DNA Pro





Technology: Proprietary Market DNA Engine