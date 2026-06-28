Gold Market DNA Pro

Gold Market DNA Pro


Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators.

Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine.

Key Features

- Original Market DNA calculation engine
- No Moving Averages
- No RSI
- No MACD
- No ATR
- No Fibonacci
- No ZigZag
- Non-Repaint signals (signals are generated only after candle close)
- BUY and SELL arrow signals
- Real-time Market DNA Dashboard
- Confidence Score
- Pressure Index
- Compression Energy
- Fatigue Index
- Balance Shift
- Market State Analysis
- Signal Statistics
- Net Pips and Estimated Profit Statistics
- Alert, Push Notification and Email support

Market DNA Technology

Gold Market DNA Pro introduces a completely different way of analyzing price behavior.

Instead of measuring traditional indicator values, the algorithm evaluates the internal structure of price movement using its proprietary mathematical model.

The indicator identifies changes in market pressure, compression, balance, directional strength and confidence to detect potential BUY and SELL opportunities.

Market States

The dashboard automatically identifies the current market condition, including:

- Balanced Market
- Trend Drive
- Expansion Ready
- Compression
- Exhaustion
- Buyer Control
- Seller Control
- Reversal Risk

Suitable For

- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex
- Indices
- CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

M15, M30, H1 and H4.

Important Information

This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. It should be combined with proper risk management and money management techniques.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

---

Author: Qiyas Baghirov

Product: Gold Market DNA Pro

Technology: Proprietary Market DNA Engine
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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