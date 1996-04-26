ZigZag Probability Pro Color is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator that identifies confirmed Swing High and Swing Low pivot points and evaluates each one using a probability-based reversal model.

The indicator analyzes Tick Volume, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Average True Range (ATR), Swing Size, Bar Count, and historical pivot performance. Based on these calculations, every confirmed pivot is assigned one of four probability levels:

25%

50%

75%

100%

Each ZigZag segment is automatically color-coded according to its calculated probability:

🟢 25% — Green

🟡 50% — Yellow

🟠 75% — Orange

🔴 100% — Red

BUY and SELL arrows are displayed directly at the detected pivot points together with the calculated probability percentage. The size of the arrows and probability labels automatically increases as the signal strength becomes stronger.

The indicator also supports Popup Alerts, Sound Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts, with an adjustable minimum probability level for notifications.

Main Features

Detection of confirmed ZigZag pivot points

Probability levels of 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%

Color-coded ZigZag segments based on probability

BUY and SELL reversal arrows

Analysis of ATR , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , Tick Volume , Swing Size , and Bar Count

Adaptive scoring system based on historical market behavior

Fully customizable visual settings

Popup , Sound , Push Notification , and Email Alert support

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes