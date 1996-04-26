ZigZag Probability Pro Color
- Indicators
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Qiyas BaghirovDeveloper & Algorithmic Trading Specialist
I am a developer focused on algorithmic trading systems and Expert Advisors (EA) for MetaTrader platforms.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
ZigZag Probability Pro Color is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator that identifies confirmed Swing High and Swing Low pivot points and evaluates each one using a probability-based reversal model.
The indicator analyzes Tick Volume, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Average True Range (ATR), Swing Size, Bar Count, and historical pivot performance. Based on these calculations, every confirmed pivot is assigned one of four probability levels:
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25%
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50%
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75%
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100%
Each ZigZag segment is automatically color-coded according to its calculated probability:
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🟢 25% — Green
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🟡 50% — Yellow
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🟠 75% — Orange
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🔴 100% — Red
BUY and SELL arrows are displayed directly at the detected pivot points together with the calculated probability percentage. The size of the arrows and probability labels automatically increases as the signal strength becomes stronger.
The indicator also supports Popup Alerts, Sound Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts, with an adjustable minimum probability level for notifications.
Main Features
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Detection of confirmed ZigZag pivot points
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Probability levels of 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%
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Color-coded ZigZag segments based on probability
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BUY and SELL reversal arrows
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Analysis of ATR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Tick Volume, Swing Size, and Bar Count
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Adaptive scoring system based on historical market behavior
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Fully customizable visual settings
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Popup, Sound, Push Notification, and Email Alert support
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Compatible with all symbols and timeframes
Important: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee future market performance or trading results. The most recent ZigZag structure may change until the pivot point is fully confirmed.