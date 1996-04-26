ZigZag Probability Pro Color

ZigZag Probability Pro Color is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator that identifies confirmed Swing High and Swing Low pivot points and evaluates each one using a probability-based reversal model.

The indicator analyzes Tick Volume, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Average True Range (ATR), Swing Size, Bar Count, and historical pivot performance. Based on these calculations, every confirmed pivot is assigned one of four probability levels:

  • 25%

  • 50%

  • 75%

  • 100%

Each ZigZag segment is automatically color-coded according to its calculated probability:

  • 🟢 25% — Green

  • 🟡 50% — Yellow

  • 🟠 75% — Orange

  • 🔴 100% — Red

BUY and SELL arrows are displayed directly at the detected pivot points together with the calculated probability percentage. The size of the arrows and probability labels automatically increases as the signal strength becomes stronger.

The indicator also supports Popup Alerts, Sound Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts, with an adjustable minimum probability level for notifications.

Main Features

  • Detection of confirmed ZigZag pivot points

  • Probability levels of 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%

  • Color-coded ZigZag segments based on probability

  • BUY and SELL reversal arrows

  • Analysis of ATR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Tick Volume, Swing Size, and Bar Count

  • Adaptive scoring system based on historical market behavior

  • Fully customizable visual settings

  • Popup, Sound, Push Notification, and Email Alert support

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

Important: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee future market performance or trading results. The most recent ZigZag structure may change until the pivot point is fully confirmed.


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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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