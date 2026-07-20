Market Tree Growth

Tree Market Growth MT4

Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion.

Features

• 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle
• Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
• Root Strength, Branch Agreement, Leaf Energy & Tree Health
• Buy Power / Sell Power Analysis
• Flower BUY & SELL Signals
• Harvest EXIT Signals
• Historical Stage Visualization
• Live Dashboard
• Popup, Sound & Push Notifications
• Closed Candle (Non-Repainting) Logic

Dashboard

Displays:

• Tree Type
• Growth Stage
• Root Strength
• Branch Agreement
• Leaf Energy
• Tree Health
• Fruit Status
• BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL Branch Summary

Installation

  1. Copy Tree_Market_Growth_MT4.ex4 into the MQL4/Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window.
  3. Attach the indicator to your chart.

If the indicator images are not displayed correctly, download the image package from the Comments section and copy the TreeMarketGrowth folder into MQL4/Images .

If you experience any installation issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 Private Messages. I will be happy to assist you.

Notes

• Designed for MetaTrader 4.
• Works on any symbol and timeframe.
• Uses closed candles to minimize signal changes.
• Intended as a technical analysis tool and should be used together with proper risk management.


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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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