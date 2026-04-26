LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5

1

LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3

Version 1.3 – 2026.04.26

LiquiditySweep Pro Market is an Expert Advisor based on the Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt concept, designed to detect price sweeps of recent highs and lows and react when the market shows reversal confirmation.

Core Strategy

The core strategy remains simple and effective:

  • Detect liquidity grabs above recent highs or below recent lows
  • Confirm reversal through candle close behavior
  • Apply optional EMA-based directional filtering
  • Trade only during selected market sessions
  • Manage positions with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop

This version has been optimized for real-account trading stability without changing the core logic of the original strategy.

Core Trading Logic

The EA monitors recent market structure using a configurable lookback period.

  • Sell setup: price sweeps above a recent high and closes back below that level
  • Buy setup: price sweeps below a recent low and closes back above that level

This approach is based on the idea that liquidity is often taken above highs or below lows before price reverses.

Trade Direction Modes

The EA offers flexible trade direction control:

  • BOTH → allows both buy and sell trades
  • ONLY_BUY → buy trades only
  • ONLY_SELL → sell trades only
  • AUTO_TREND → automatically filters trades based on EMA trend direction

Real-Account Optimization Features

To improve real-market execution quality, the EA includes:

  • Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing
  • Spread filter
  • ATR volatility filter
  • Manual news filter
  • Session-based trading control
  • Break-Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Safer order execution with retry logic
  • Broker stop-level aware SL/TP calculation
  • Real-time dashboard

Risk Management

The EA supports two lot modes:

  • Fixed Lot Mode → manual lot control
  • Risk % Mode → dynamic position sizing based on stop loss

Spread Filter

Blocks trading when spread exceeds the defined limit.

ATR Volatility Filter

Prevents trading during low volatility conditions.

Manual News Filter

Allows blocking trades around major events like:

  • NFP
  • CPI
  • FOMC
  • Interest rate decisions

Session-Based Trading

Trading is limited to selected sessions:

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • America

Each session has its own:

  • start time
  • end time
  • stop loss
  • take profit

Position Management

  • Break-Even → protects profit
  • Trailing Stop → locks gains

Execution Safety

Includes:

  • trading permission checks
  • margin checks
  • retry logic
  • broker stop-level handling

Dashboard

Displays real-time info:

  • trade mode
  • lot mode
  • spread
  • ATR
  • trend
  • EA status

Recommended Usage

  • Test on demo first
  • Use low spread brokers
  • Optimize sessions
  • Avoid high risk

Important Note

This EA preserves the original Liquidity Sweep logic while improving execution quality and safety for real trading.

 What’s New (FIXED VERSION)

What’s New in Version 1.3

Version 1.3 introduces major execution and safety improvements while keeping the original Liquidity Sweep trading logic unchanged.

New in v1.3

  • Added Fixed Lot / Risk % lot mode
  • Added Spread Filter
  • Added ATR Volatility Filter
  • Added Manual News Filter
  • Added Break-Even
  • Added Trailing Stop
  • Improved session-based trade filtering
  • Improved real-account execution stability
  • Added retry logic for order execution
  • Improved broker stop-level handling
  • Added real-time chart dashboard
  • Improved trade cooldown / order timing control
  • Improved margin and trading permission checks

Upgrade Summary

This update does not change the EA’s core entry logic.
The strategy still trades liquidity sweeps and reversal confirmation around recent highs and lows.

Version 1.3 mainly upgrades the execution layer, risk control, and environment filtering, making the EA better suited for real trading conditions.

⚠ Important Notice

All Expert Advisors are sensitive to broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, and price feed differences. Because of this, results may vary significantly between brokers and market conditions.

Backtest results and demo performance do not guarantee future profits on live accounts.

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to:
• Test the EA on a demo account first
• Optimize settings for your broker and symbol
• Use proper risk management
• Understand that market conditions constantly change

The EA is continuously being optimized and improved to achieve better stability and consistency across different brokers and trading environments.


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coco boss
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coco boss 2026.04.30 09:21 
 

The demo works perfectly, but in real-world use it's the complete opposite—not profitable at all; the configurations need to be reviewed. If any clients want proof, they can contact me.

It doesn't work with AXI IC TRADING VT MARKET BLACKBULL MARKET. I don't know how it works.

Qiyas Baghirov
1591
Reply from developer Qiyas Baghirov 2026.04.30 09:48
Thank you for your feedback.
I understand your concern, and I appreciate you sharing your experience.
Please note that results can differ significantly between demo and real accounts due to factors such as spread, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions.
The EA is designed to work best under: • Low spread conditions
• Correct session settings (London / New York)
• Stable market environment
If the spread is high or market conditions are not suitable, performance may be affected.
I am currently working on optimizing the settings to improve stability in real market conditions.
I recommend: • Testing with different session settings
• Adjusting parameters based on your broker
• Running additional demo tests before full real usage. Thank you for your patience.
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