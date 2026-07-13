Market Structure Pro Multicurrency EA MT4

The Higher High and Lower Low Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4 is a powerful automated trading solution designed for traders looking to leverage the fractal market structure across multiple currency pairs from a single chart. This EA caters to both novice and experienced traders, offering a systematic approach to capturing market trends through confirmed higher highs and lower lows.

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Key Features

Fractal Market Structure Strategy: Captures higher high and lower low patterns for precise entry points.

Multicurrency Trading: Trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart for diversified exposure.

Configurable Timeframes: Supports various timeframes, allowing traders to adapt to different market conditions.

Robust Risk Management: Features customizable stop loss and take profit settings to protect capital.

Dynamic Trailing Stops: Lock in profits with trailing stops that adjust as the market moves in your favor.

Martingale Recovery Mode: Configurable settings to increase lot size after losses, helping to recover drawdowns.

Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of market structure and open trades for effective monitoring.

Alerts and Notifications: Get timely updates through pop-up alerts, email notifications, and push messages.

You can also check out other versions and related products:

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