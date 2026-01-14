Gold Reaper X

Gold Reaper X – Professional Gold Scalping EA (XAUUSD)

Gold Reaper X is a high-frequency automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is optimized for brokers offering low spreads and fast execution.

The EA combines a higher-timeframe H1 trend filter with an adaptive recovery grid logic, allowing it to trade short-term volatility while adjusting to changing market conditions.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Profit Target System – Automatically scales take-profit targets relative to lot size and market movement.
  • Survival Mode (Drawdown Protection) – When drawdown exceeds a defined level, the EA switches to capital preservation mode and prioritizes basket recovery toward breakeven.
  • 30% Hard Equity Stop – Trading is forcefully stopped if account equity drawdown reaches 30%, providing an additional safety layer.
  • Trend-Filtered Entries – Trades are aligned with the H1 market direction to reduce counter-trend exposure.
  • Weekend Protection – Optional Friday close to reduce weekend gap risk.
  • Real-Time Dashboard – Displays EA status, daily P/L, drawdown, and active trade layers.

Strategy Tester Example

Results shown are based on MT5 Strategy Tester under specific conditions. Performance may vary depending on broker, spread, execution, and settings.

  • Initial Deposit: $3,000
  • Net Profit: $71,182
  • Profit Factor: 1.44
  • Recovery Factor: 4.97
  • Win Rate: ~67%

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)
Recommended Deposit: $3,000+ (0.01 lot for lower risk)

Installation

  1. Open XAUUSD chart on M1
  2. Attach Gold Reaper X to the chart
  3. Keep default settings ( InitialLot = 0.01 )
  4. Enable Algo Trading

Support, Updates & Other Products

  • 24/7 support via MQL5 private messages
  • Free updates for all buyers
  • Risk-based set files available on request

🔗 Developer Profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ferozemd/seller

Risk Warning:
Gold Reaper X uses a recovery/grid-based trading logic and includes safety mechanisms such as Survival Mode and a 30% Hard Equity Stop. Despite these protections, trading Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

More from author
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
Indicators
TrendFuze Pro Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions Stop guessing the trend Stop reacting to conflicting indicators Trade with structure, confirmation, and clarity What Is TrendFuze Pro? TrendFuze Pro is a FREE manual trading dashboard for MT5 , designed to help traders make clearer and more confident decisions by combining: Higher-timeframe trend bias (HTF) Current-timeframe trend context (CTF) Momentum conditions Candle confirmation logic This tool does not
FREE
Ghost Trader Pro
Mohd Feroze
Utilities
Ghost Trader Pro Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5 Hide Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker Advanced manual trade control Designed for precision scalpers and active traders What Is Ghost Trader Pro? Ghost Trader Pro is a professional manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want greater control over trade execution while keeping their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtual and hidden . Only the entry price is sent to th
FREE
Cable Trinity Pro
Mohd Feroze
Experts
Cable Trinity Pro Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High Tired of fake Monday moves? Frustrated by random Friday volatility? Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum. Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probabil
Aureus Prime
Mohd Feroze
Experts
Aureus Prime | Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm Developer: Mohd Feroze Version: 1.0 Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Aureus Prime is an advanced automated trading algorithm developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . The system is designed for traders who prefer structured market participation , session-based execution , and controlled risk exposure . Aureus Prime focuses on quality trade setups rather than high-frequency trading. The EA avoids low-liquidity mark
US30 Empire AI
Mohd Feroze
Experts
US30 Empire | Automated Index Breakout System In trading, risk management matters more than prediction. US30 Empire is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Dow Jones index (US30) . The EA is based on a structured New York session breakout approach , focusing on periods of increased market activity. The system is designed with risk control as a core principle , using predefined Stop Loss levels and built-in account protection rules. Key Strategy Features Box Breakout
NewsFlow FX
Mohd Feroze
Experts
NewsFlow FX – Professional News Trading System Stop guessing the news. Start trading the outcome. NewsFlow FX is a sophisticated news trading robot designed for Gold (XAUUSD), US30, and Major Pairs. Unlike simple "straddle" bots that blindly place orders, NewsFlow FX includes a Smart Calendar Scanner and Fundamental Outcome Logic to trade based on actual economic data releases. Why NewsFlow FX is Different? Many news EAs fail because they "lose" the target news event the second the time ar
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review