Aureum Flow MT5 is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). The algorithm is based on the synergy of trend indicators and oscillators, allowing for the identification of institutional accumulation phases and impulse exits.

The advisor doesn't use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grids, or averaging. Each trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic stop-loss.

Key benefits:

Dynamic adaptation: The robot analyzes market volatility in real time and adjusts the distance of target levels.

Capital protection: The built-in risk management module allows you to calculate the position volume as a percentage of the available balance.

News Filter: The integrated system prevents new positions from being opened during important macroeconomic data releases (CPI, FOMC, Non-Farm Payrolls), which is critical for gold in 2026.

Time Control: Ability to customize trading sessions and exclude certain days of the week (e.g. "thin market" on Friday evenings).

Smart Exit: A trade execution algorithm that can take profits in increments or move a position to breakeven when specified conditions are met.

Recommendations for use:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: H1 (recommended).

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread with minimal spread.

Minimum balance: $100.

Important warning:

Trading Forex and metals carries high risks. Before using your trading strategy on a live account, be sure to test it on a demo account or in a strategy tester with a 99% simulation quality.