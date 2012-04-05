Red Mercury Crystals EA

🔴 Red Mercury Crystals EA

Red Mercury Crystals EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed for traders who value precision  for gold market, discipline, and robustness over risky hype.

Built with strict execution rules and advanced risk controls, this Expert Advisor focuses on stable performance across different market conditions, while respecting broker requirements and MetaTrader 5 trading standards.

This is not a martingale, not a grid, and not an over-optimized robot.
It is a clean, rule-based trading engine created for long-term usability.

⭐ Key Advantages

✔ Fully automated trading (no manual intervention required)
✔ Designed for MetaTrader 5 netting accounts
✔ Adaptive trade management logic
✔ Robust order execution with broker-safe validation
✔ Intelligent risk-based position sizing
✔ No dangerous recovery systems
✔ No excessive trading
✔ Market-compliant execution logic

🛡 Risk Management First

Red Mercury Crystals EA is built with capital protection as a priority:

• Dynamic position sizing
• Maximum risk limits per trade
• Broker-aware order validation
• No forced stop placement if market conditions are unsuitable

The EA always adapts execution to current market conditions, reducing unnecessary rejections and execution errors.

📈 Trading Behavior

• Trades only when predefined conditions are met
• Avoids low-quality or unstable market situations
• Uses controlled trade frequency
• Designed to work on multiple symbols and timeframes

This approach helps maintain consistent behavior instead of aggressive over-trading.

⚙️ Platform & Broker Compatibility

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account type: Netting
• Works on Forex majors, minors, and metals ( Default settings used for XAUUSD) 
• Compatible with ECN / Market execution brokers
• No broker-specific settings required

🔧 User Friendly

Red Mercury Crystals EA is easy to use:

  1. Attach to a chart

  2. Adjust risk settings if desired

  3. Enable AutoTrading

No complex setup. No hidden tricks.

❗ Important Notes

• Past performance does not guarantee future results
• Proper risk settings are essential
• Use VPS for best execution stability
• Always test on demo before live trading

🧠 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who prefer logic over hype
✔ Traders who value execution quality
✔ Traders who avoid martingale & grid systems
✔ Traders looking for a professional-grade EA

🚀 Final Words

As development continues and performance data expands, Red Mercury Crystals EA will transition from an early-access product into a full premium system, reflected in its price.

Early users benefit the most.

If you are looking for a clean automated system built with real-world trading constraints in mind, this EA deserves your attention.


Recommended products
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
AVWAP Machine Gun
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
AVWAP Machine Gun – Expert Advisor Description AVWAP Machine Gun combines the precision of Anchored VWAP analysis with Moving Average trend filters, MFI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility management to deliver a high-probability, multi-entry trading engine. This EA is designed for traders who want to scale into strong moves without missing key opportunities—opening multiple trades per bar when momentum aligns with institutional-grade signals. Anchored VWAP Engine This EA uses a custom Anchor
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
StrikeZone X Pro
Park Geonwoo
Experts
StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement. It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision. Key Features High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive) Li
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Experts
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a trading robot; it is your guide in the volatile markets.   Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology. Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum : Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
CyberVision EA
Eduard Nagayev
2.88 (33)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
TimeRangeTrading TRT
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Experts
Time Range Trading EA v4.2 - MQL5 Market Description Overview Time Range Trading EA v4.2 is a sophisticated and highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, enabling traders to capitalize on price movements within a defined time range. This EA excels in trading trending assets, such as indices (e.g., US30, DAX, NASDAQ), by leveraging advanced technical analysis and robust trade management features. With Moving Average and Ichimoku filters, daily trade limits, and dynamic st
Smart Robot AI
Ramiz Mavludov
Experts
This Expert Advisor combines 2 interesting elements: the absence of fitting to historical data and built-in "brains," independent of each other in MTF mode, trained to find important signals; there is always a stop loss. This is not a simple set of ordinary data, but a dynamic pattern that is difficult to describe in a nutshell. During tests, you will observe the EA showing both positive and negative trades, as well as growth or decline periods; the focus is on minimal risk and long-term trading
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Restea
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Experts
Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor Restea is an automated trading system that combine confluences using indicators MA for trend, Price action for market structure, and RSI for trend momentum. Trade levels are auto calculated based on ATR-based volatility. It trades for you while still giving you full control by tweaking settings I hope you have great and positive feedback while using Restea. If you liked Restea kindly support so I can continue to provide EAs that will suit every t
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Fake out strategy
Julian Gonzalez Conde
Experts
This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.  Features: - Designed to operate with any type of asset. - It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate. - Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm. - Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position. - Take profit automatically adjusted by t
Code Scalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot can classify ticks into classes from 0 to 64, after which after analyzing the tick micro-signals it determines which way to open a position. You can work with an expert only on real ticks how to optimize and test! When working, an expert uses position accounting in any mode, both netting (there can be only one position for one symbol) and with independent position accounting or hedging (there can be many positions for one symbol). Configurable bot parameters TypeFilling - Type of exe
Finanix Gold EA MT5
Charles Linzon Dy
Experts
Finanix Gold EA   is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of   data-driven insights   and   proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading   XAUUSD/Gold . It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge   Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a c
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
OPOGold Reg500
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
OPOGold Reg500  is a trendy neural network-trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network. The training algorithm is with the Regression model in machine learning. The EA is suitable for all brokers that provide XAUUSD with a low spread. The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network The best performance result of the MT5 Backtest is on the ICMarkets Raw acco
TradeFocus
Kia Alipour Moradi
Experts
Trade Focus identifies fast and slow moving average crossovers, ensuring you capitalize on trend reversals and market direction changes. With minimal inputs, it helps you catch early trend shifts efficiently. Trade Focus is designed for traders aiming to meet specific trading goals, especially in challenging environments like prop firms . It offers strategic tools like daily profit and loss targets and advanced risk management settings to help you stay within firm-imposed limits. For traders l
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Arrow Signal EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management The value for "Money management"   - Money management value Deviation   - admissible slippage Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - characte
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
Experts
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (387)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.84 (25)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Launch pricing ends soon.   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixed stop l
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
2.88 (8)
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment: XAUUSD H1,   BTCUSD   H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Symbol Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol suffix, for example - XAUUSD  
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.73 (33)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Real account performance Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on var
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
CCT Candle continuation theory
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Indicators
The market is designed to make you feel like you’re missing out. It’s a 24/7 noise machine built to trigger your nervous system. You see a move, you jump, you lose. You see a reclaim, you hesitate, you miss. The ICT + CCT Strategy Indicator   wasn't built to give you more trades. It was built to give you   The Void.   the institutions aren't looking at "candles." They are looking at   States of Validity. While the rest of the world is staring at dancing red and green lines on a 1-minute chart, o
Checkmate Gold EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
Checkmate Gold EA Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) Checkmate Gold EA is a professionally engineered automated trading Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled execution . Inspired by the concept of checkmate in chess, this EA focuses on high-quality gold market opportunities , executed with strict risk control and full respect for broker trading rules. Core Strengths Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) D
ML Gold Regime EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
ML_Gold_Regime_EA AI-Driven Gold Regime Intelligence Backtest Period: 01/01/2025 – 31/12/2025 Asset Focus: Gold (XAU precision environment) Data Integrity & AI Foundation This system operates on institution-grade data quality , ensuring the AI regime logic adapts to real market behavior — not noise. History Quality: 100% Bars Analyzed: 24,254 Ticks Processed: 72,601,471 Symbol Scope: 1 (Gold-focused intelligence) ML_Gold_Regime_EA does not diversify symbols — it masters regimes. Growth Per
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review