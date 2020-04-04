Phoenix Candle Timer Panel

Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5)

Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination.

Purpose

Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity.

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time candle countdown visibility, eliminating guesswork and improving execution precision across all timeframes.

Use Cases

  • Precision entries at candle close or open

  • News traders timing entries after candle confirmation

  • EA-assisted manual trading (human + algorithm coordination)

  • Scalpers avoiding late-candle entries

  • Swing traders waiting for bar close confirmation

  • Strategy testing and optimisation with time awareness

Features

  • Real-time countdown of current candle

  • Automatically adapts to chart timeframe

  • Clean, minimal on-chart panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Stable timing synced to broker server time

  • Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel continuously monitors the broker server time and the current chart timeframe.

It then:

  1. Calculates the exact open and close time of the current candle

  2. Updates the remaining time in real time

  3. Displays the countdown clearly on the chart panel

  4. Instantly adjusts when the timeframe or symbol is changed

No lag, no recalibration, no manual refresh required.

Technical Specifications

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Timeframe Support: All MT5 timeframes (M1–MN1)

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

  • Resource Usage: Extremely low

  • Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • Timer panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter

  • Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

  • Keep chart open for continuous updates

  • Designed to complement both manual and automated strategies

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


