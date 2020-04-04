Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5)

Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination.

Purpose

Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity.

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time candle countdown visibility, eliminating guesswork and improving execution precision across all timeframes.

Use Cases

Precision entries at candle close or open

News traders timing entries after candle confirmation

EA-assisted manual trading (human + algorithm coordination)

Scalpers avoiding late-candle entries

Swing traders waiting for bar close confirmation

Strategy testing and optimisation with time awareness

Features

Real-time countdown of current candle

Automatically adapts to chart timeframe

Clean, minimal on-chart panel

Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Zero configuration required – attach and use

Stable timing synced to broker server time

Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel continuously monitors the broker server time and the current chart timeframe.

It then:

Calculates the exact open and close time of the current candle Updates the remaining time in real time Displays the countdown clearly on the chart panel Instantly adjusts when the timeframe or symbol is changed

No lag, no recalibration, no manual refresh required.

Technical Specifications

Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

Time Reference: Broker server time

Timeframe Support: All MT5 timeframes (M1–MN1)

Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

Resource Usage: Extremely low

Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

Timer panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection

Important Notes

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter

Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

Keep chart open for continuous updates

Designed to complement both manual and automated strategies

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.

Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

