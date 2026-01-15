Fuzzy Trend EA

FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic

We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong

  • Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients

  • Fully automatic trading with risk management system

  • Compliance with all MQL5 Market safety requirements

  • Support for testing mode in the Strategy Tester

Expert Advisor Parameters:

Trading Settings:

  • Magic Number - unique identifier (123456)

  • Lot Size - lot size (0.01)

  • Stop Loss - stop loss in points (200)

  • Take Profit - take profit in points (400)

  • Slippage - slippage in points (10)

Indicator Parameters:

  • ADX Period - ADX indicator period (14)

  • RSI Period - RSI indicator period (14)

  • MACD Fast, MACD Slow, MACD Signal - MACD parameters (12, 26, 9)

  • Trend Threshold - trend strength threshold for entry (30.0)

Trading Rules:

  • Trade only on new bar - trade only on new bar (true)

  • Maximum spread - maximum spread (30)

  • Maximum open positions - maximum number of positions (1)

  • Minimum account balance - minimum account balance (100)

Risk Management:

  • Use money management - use money management (false)

  • Risk percent - risk percentage per trade (2.0)

Strategy Tester Settings:

  • Enable testing mode - enable testing mode (true)

  • Test trend strength - trend strength for tests (60.0)

  • Test buy signals - test buy signals (true)

  • Test signal frequency - test signal frequency (50 ticks)

Technical Features:
The Expert Advisor includes a complete set of safety checks that comply with MQL5 Market requirements: checking sufficient funds, correct volume, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, order limits, and trading conditions.


Risk Warning:

Trading on the Forex and CFD markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using a live account, it is strongly recommended to conduct thorough testing on a demo account. The developer is not responsible for any potential trading losses.


