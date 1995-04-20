Stochastic with Dynamic OSB zones mp
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Stochastic with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Stochastic oscillator is one of the most famous indicators on the market - perfect trading tool for many traders.
- It is great for Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
