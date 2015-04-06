MACD Trend Plus
- Experts
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Xianba XiaXianba Xia was born in Jiangxi Province of China. 2011 graduated from the Department of software engineering, Sichuan University, graduated with a bachelor's degree. After graduation to work in Beijing, at the same time to contact the foreign exchange industry, long-term studies of American history
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MACD Trend strategy is MACD and strategy of trading skills combine a stable profit based strategy, which is based on the MACD MACD (or admission at the same time, Sicha) according to the market trend to control the position, the risk control in the lowest level, the strategy is applicable to the strong liquidity of currency, precious metals and other major currencies recommended to the following is the basic framework, strategy (with only part of the transaction logic), specific to the program date.
Enter:
Enter:
- D1 (daily) on MACD MACD (or Sicha)
- (not necessarily after second days (1 hours) of the H1 line) on the highest point of the breakthrough D1 MACD (low or below D1 Sicha)
- At the same time H1 (line 1 hours) there (water) and MACD, a break before crossing the high
- Stop: the lowest H1 MACD and the former two H1; only 3 times: stop
- To achieve a stop or stop loss, or a reverse signal on the D1 (daily line) MACD
- (within second days) H1 and (Above the horizontal line)Golden Cross, while breaking the previous high point, continue to opening, and after all the warehouse is not flat single stop with the new open three times the most consistent [continuous] opening