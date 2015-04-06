MACD Trend Plus

  • Experts
  • Xianba Xia
    Xianba Xia

    Xianba Xia

    • Chartered Financial Analyst at  Pritchard Stockbrokers
    • China
    • 2644
    1 (1)
    Xianba Xia was born in Jiangxi Province of China. 2011 graduated from the Department of software engineering, Sichuan University, graduated with a bachelor's degree. After graduation to work in Beijing, at the same time to contact the foreign exchange industry, long-term studies of American history
    4 products 1 code 20 topics 24 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
MACD Trend strategy is MACD and strategy of trading skills combine a stable profit based strategy, which is based on the MACD MACD (or admission at the same time, Sicha) according to the market trend to control the position, the risk control in the lowest level, the strategy is applicable to the strong liquidity of currency, precious metals and other major currencies recommended to the following is the basic framework, strategy (with only part of the transaction logic), specific to the program date.

Enter:
  1. D1 (daily) on MACD MACD (or Sicha)
  2. (not necessarily after second days (1 hours) of the H1 line) on the highest point of the breakthrough D1 MACD (low or below D1 Sicha)
  3. At the same time H1 (line 1 hours) there (water) and MACD, a break before crossing the high
  4. Stop: the lowest H1 MACD and the former two H1; only 3 times: stop
Appearance:
  1. To achieve a stop or stop loss, or a reverse signal on the D1 (daily line) MACD
Scale in：
  1. (within second days) H1  and (Above the horizontal line)Golden Cross, while breaking the previous high point, continue to opening, and after all the warehouse is not flat single stop with the new open three times the most consistent [continuous] opening


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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Xianba Xia
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Outline A strategy based on K-line shape requires only three K-lines. Grasping opportunities quickly when the market is emotional can not only get into the market as soon as possible, but also make great profits. Understand the market through three K-lines. Parameter Lots: The basic position at the time of placing an order is 0.1 by default. SlipPage: Consider the impact of sliding points in trading，Default 3 base points.
BreakoutTrend
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Breakout Trend Forex expert advisor   trades in the direction of a breakout from a previous eight-hours' range. It uses the Low of the previous eight-hours  as the stop-loss for its buy orders, and it uses High of the previous eight-hours  as the stop-loss level for its sell orders. If the new hours starts within the previous eight-hours' trading range, the EA uses two pending stop orders to implement its strategy. They will expire at the end of the hours if not triggered. If the hours starts o
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The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, is used by traders seeking a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by US trade partners. The index will rise if the Dollar strengthens against these currencies and will fall if the Dollar weakens against these currencies. Plan your technical analysis of the US Dollar Index by tracking its price in the chart and keep up with the latest market movements with news, advice pieces, and the dollar index forecast. The U.S. dollar index (
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