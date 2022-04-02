Dynamic Double Moving Averages

4
Moving averages change on the move. The indicator automatically selects the period for calculating moving averages. The more directional the movement, the longer the averaging period. When the trend slows down, the period of the moving averages decreases and they become faster. This allows you to react faster to a trend change. 

The indicator works well in a trend or at a trend reversal point. In the sideways direction, the indicator can be used the other way around, for example, when a fast moving one crosses a slow one upwards-this is a sell signal. Or you can use the channel to determine the approximate purchase or sale zones. Channel display can be enabled in the settings. 

Parameters:

Bars for auto calculations - for this number of bars, the indicator finds extremes and, depending on the time of the last extreme, calculates the period for moving averages.

multiplier - sets the difference between moving averages.

speed - changes the rate of transition of moving averages from one period to another.

channel - enables or disables the channel display.

There are also other settings for the convenience of the interface.

There is no parameter in the settings for changing the period of moving averages.
Reviews 2
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.04.15 18:01 
 

This is a cool indicator if your going to have moving average crossovers, but my problem was the size and location of the advisory box. The size of the box can be adjusted, but it should not be in the location where candles need to be viewed. It would also be nice to be able to adjust the moving averages to what others use. But they appear to be set in stone. Thank you for sharing.

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Finally, the interface has become convenient. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the CCI period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set several indicators on one chart and manage them individually or all at once. A simple installation on the chart allows you not to worry about renaming or changing the parameters of each indicator, the automatic
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Dynamic channel. The channel width automatically changes depending on the price movement. The greater the deviation from the middle of the channel, the wider the boundaries become. The indicator adjusts to the movements on the chart section you set (the "Bars for calculations" parameter). Accordingly, if the price has made a sharp fluctuation at a given interval, the channel will expand, expecting further strong fluctuations. That is, its parameters will always correspond to the current market
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Aleksandr Kononov
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The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. If you have bought or rented an indicator, you can change its interface using this utility. Any indicator that has at least one integer parameter is suitable for this.  If you first want to try how it works, download the free Standart Scroller indicator to control the indicators from the standard terminal delivery.  Principle of operation The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 00:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Kononov
3092
Reply from developer Aleksandr Kononov 2022.06.17 04:50
Thanks for the feedback!
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.04.15 18:01 
 

This is a cool indicator if your going to have moving average crossovers, but my problem was the size and location of the advisory box. The size of the box can be adjusted, but it should not be in the location where candles need to be viewed. It would also be nice to be able to adjust the moving averages to what others use. But they appear to be set in stone. Thank you for sharing.

Aleksandr Kononov
3092
Reply from developer Aleksandr Kononov 2022.04.15 18:15
I'm glad you liked it, I will take into account your wishes for further updates. The product is free, so its completion will depend on user activity. If it is in demand, it will be finalized. and about the settings, if you can change the period, then it will no longer be automatic. This is the whole principle of the indicator. You can only change the rate of change. But I will think about giving users more options.
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