Hma Vvm Hull is a professional indicator for working in any markets, it is especially effective when trading currency pairs, it shows early trends to change the trend. The indicator has many settings that allow you to successfully use it with various trading methods and trading strategies. It is possible to install several indicators with different parameters on one chart. A variety of customizable alerts allow the trader to always control the market situation and find the right entry points to the market in a timely manner.





The practice of using the indicator has shown that it allows you to dramatically increase the number of profitable trades.





There are three main ways to trade with the indicator:





1. Opening a position immediately after the price breaks through the indicator line.





2. Entering the market after receiving a signal about repainting the line on the first rollback.





3. Entries on all subsequent pullbacks along the trend.





Settings:





TimeFrame - time frame setting. Current - current TF. Further, from a minute to a month.





TimeFrameAuto - the ability to adjust the indicator readings on the current chart based on data from higher time frames.





Interpolane - curve smoothing mode.





HMAPeriod - indicator period. Optimal - 21.





HMAPrice - method relative to price.





HMASpeed ​​- speed factor.





HMAHot - the degree of sensitivity.





HMASift - shift.





NotifDistance - enable/disable the alert when the price approaches the indicator line.





NmbPips - distance from the price to the line for triggering an alert.





NotifClosing - if "Tru", the alert is triggered when the candle closes.





NotifClrChange - alert when the indicator color changes.





UseAlert - terminal alert.





UsePush - alert for smartphone.





UseMail - email alert.