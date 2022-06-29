Hma Vvm Hull

Hma Vvm Hull is a professional indicator for working in any markets, it is especially effective when trading currency pairs, it shows early trends to change the trend. The indicator has many settings that allow you to successfully use it with various trading methods and trading strategies. It is possible to install several indicators with different parameters on one chart. A variety of customizable alerts allow the trader to always control the market situation and find the right entry points to the market in a timely manner.

The practice of using the indicator has shown that it allows you to dramatically increase the number of profitable trades.

There are three main ways to trade with the indicator:

1. Opening a position immediately after the price breaks through the indicator line.

2. Entering the market after receiving a signal about repainting the line on the first rollback.

3. Entries on all subsequent pullbacks along the trend.

Settings:

TimeFrame - time frame setting. Current - current TF. Further, from a minute to a month.

TimeFrameAuto - the ability to adjust the indicator readings on the current chart based on data from higher time frames.

Interpolane - curve smoothing mode.

HMAPeriod - indicator period. Optimal - 21.

HMAPrice - method relative to price.

HMASpeed ​​- speed factor.

HMAHot - the degree of sensitivity.

HMASift - shift.

NotifDistance - enable/disable the alert when the price approaches the indicator line.

NmbPips - distance from the price to the line for triggering an alert.

NotifClosing - if "Tru", the alert is triggered when the candle closes.

NotifClrChange - alert when the indicator color changes.

UseAlert - terminal alert.

UsePush - alert for smartphone.

UseMail - email alert.
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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