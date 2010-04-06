Support and Resistance Channels
- Indicators
- Hossam Mohamed Abdelsalam Ahmed Abdelsalam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Support and Resistance technical indicator for mt4 that identifies the Strong support and resistance levels based on Zigzag indicator with full control of Zigzag indicator setting , selectable Timeframes as well as SRL lines formats .
Inputs:
- Time frame.
-----------------
Zigzag setting:
------------------
- Depth.
- Deviation.
- Backstep.
--------------------
Peaks and valleys setting:
- Min peaks gap in Points. // to be considered as a new level.
- Peak sensitivity. // min no. of peaks to create a level.
- Loopback. // max no. of allowed peaks to be calculated.
-------------------
SRL line setting:
- SRL name Prefix.
- Line color.
- Line width.