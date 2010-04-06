Support and Resistance Channels

Support and Resistance technical indicator for mt4 that identifies the Strong support and resistance levels based on

as well as SRL lines formats

Zigzag indicator with full control of Zigzag indicator setting , selectable Timeframes





Inputs:

- Time frame.

-----------------

Zigzag setting:

------------------

- Depth.

- Deviation.

- Backstep.

--------------------

Peaks and valleys setting:

- Min peaks gap in Points. // to be considered as a new level.

- Peak sensitivity. // min no. of peaks to create a level.

- Loopback. // max no. of allowed peaks to be calculated.

-------------------

SRL line setting:

- SRL name Prefix.

- Line color.

- Line width.











