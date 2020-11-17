Least Square MA

Description:

The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window.

Input parameters:

LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method;

Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains);

Display_Bars - the number of displayed bars (if 0, all are displayed).

Can be used to determine:

- trend direction;

- identification of potential reversal points;

- placing Stop Losses or Take Profits.



