Trande Candle

Trend Candle — Instant Trend Reading Indicator





The Trend Candle indicator automatically colors your chart candles, turning complex analysis into a visually understandable picture. Instantly determine market strength and direction: green for an uptrend, red for a downtrend, and gray for a neutral phase. The tool is based on the synchronization of two adaptive filters, providing clear signals without unnecessary noise.





Key Benefits





Instant trend visualization: Market direction is determined at a glance.





Non-Repainting algorithm: The signal is fixed at the close of the candle and does not change in the future, ensuring an honest analysis of historical data and reliable trading.





Dual signal filtering: Fast and slow filters work together to filter out false movements and highlight high-quality trend conditions.





Full set of alerts: Receive trend reversal notifications via pop-up windows, push notifications to your mobile terminal, email, or sound alerts.





Versatility: The indicator works on all financial instruments and timeframes.





Who is Trend Candle designed for?





For traders who value speed and ease of decision-making.





For beginners who want to quickly learn how to identify trends.





For experienced traders looking for a reliable filter to confirm their strategies.





Timeframe Recommendation

To achieve the best balance between reactivity and signal reliability, we recommend using a timeframe of H1 or higher. On these timeframes, the indicator most effectively filters out market noise and accurately identifies stable trend movements.





How to Get Started





Install the indicator on the chart.





Configure the filter periods to your preference (the default settings of 5/20 are already optimized).





Enable the desired alert types.





Monitor the color of the candles to identify trends and receive timely signals.





Special Launch Offer

The starting price for the first 50 buyers is $49. Once this limit is reached, the product price will increase. This is your chance to purchase a premium trend analysis tool at a special launch price.





Important Note

All purchasers receive a free upgrade to version 2.0, which will include additional analysis tools.