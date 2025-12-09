Engulfing Pattern Scanner

This indicator is for the MT4 platform is here 

Version 4.4

Professional indicator for detecting Engulfing Candlestick Patterns with multi-timeframe confirmation.

Key Features:

  1. Flexible Timeframe Configuration

    • Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation

    • Use any combination: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.

    • Adapts to any trading style and strategy

  2. Three-Level Signal Confirmation

    • Weak confirmation (custom TF) - yellow arrows

    • Medium confirmation (custom TF) - blue arrows

    • Strong confirmation (custom TF) - green/red arrows

  3. Stable Operation Without Repainting

    • Arrows are drawn once and don't disappear

    • Uses only closed candles for confirmation

    • Protection against false signals

  4. Adapts to Any Trading Style

    • For scalpers: M1-M2-M5

    • For day traders: M5-M15-H1

    • For swing traders: M15-H1-H4

    • For long-term traders: H1-H4-D1

  5. Smart Alert System

    • Alerts come ONLY for current bar signals

    • No spam from historical signals when indicator is added

    • Supports sound notifications and push alerts

Popular Settings:

  • Fast signals: M1-M3-M5

  • Balanced: M5-M15-H1

  • Conservative: M15-H1-H4

  • Long-term: H1-H4-D1

Technical Features:

  • Fully customizable confirmation timeframes

  • Works on any main timeframe

  • Doesn't repaint signals

  • Minimum bars: 100

  • Supports all trading instruments

The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not vice versa. You choose which timeframes to use for confirmation, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

  • Finds classic engulfing patterns

  • Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

  • Displays buy/sell arrows

  • Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

  • Works on all timeframes

How it works:

  1. Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe

  2. Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe

  3. Draws entry arrows

  4. Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes:

  1. Install the indicator

  2. Select confirmation timeframe (e.g., M15 for H1)

  3. Enable alerts


