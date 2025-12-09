Engulfing Pattern Scanner

This indicator is for the MT4 platform is here

Version 4.4

Professional indicator for detecting Engulfing Candlestick Patterns with multi-timeframe confirmation.

Key Features:

Flexible Timeframe Configuration Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation

Use any combination: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.

Adapts to any trading style and strategy Three-Level Signal Confirmation Weak confirmation (custom TF) - yellow arrows

Medium confirmation (custom TF) - blue arrows

Strong confirmation (custom TF) - green/red arrows Stable Operation Without Repainting Arrows are drawn once and don't disappear

Uses only closed candles for confirmation

Protection against false signals Adapts to Any Trading Style For scalpers: M1-M2-M5

For day traders: M5-M15-H1

For swing traders: M15-H1-H4

For long-term traders: H1-H4-D1 Smart Alert System Alerts come ONLY for current bar signals

No spam from historical signals when indicator is added

Supports sound notifications and push alerts

Popular Settings:

Fast signals: M1-M3-M5

Balanced: M5-M15-H1

Conservative: M15-H1-H4

Long-term: H1-H4-D1

Technical Features:

Fully customizable confirmation timeframes

Works on any main timeframe

Doesn't repaint signals

Minimum bars: 100

Supports all trading instruments

The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not vice versa. You choose which timeframes to use for confirmation, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

Finds classic engulfing patterns

Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

Displays buy/sell arrows

Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

Works on all timeframes

How it works:

Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe Draws entry arrows Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes: