Engulfing Pattern Scanner
- Indicators
- Alexandr Saprykin
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 9 December 2025
This indicator is for the MT4 platform is here
Professional indicator for detecting Engulfing Candlestick Patterns with multi-timeframe confirmation.
Key Features:
-
Flexible Timeframe Configuration
-
Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation
-
Use any combination: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.
-
Adapts to any trading style and strategy
-
-
Three-Level Signal Confirmation
-
Weak confirmation (custom TF) - yellow arrows
-
Medium confirmation (custom TF) - blue arrows
-
Strong confirmation (custom TF) - green/red arrows
-
-
Stable Operation Without Repainting
-
Arrows are drawn once and don't disappear
-
Uses only closed candles for confirmation
-
Protection against false signals
-
-
Adapts to Any Trading Style
-
For scalpers: M1-M2-M5
-
For day traders: M5-M15-H1
-
For swing traders: M15-H1-H4
-
For long-term traders: H1-H4-D1
-
-
Smart Alert System
-
Alerts come ONLY for current bar signals
-
No spam from historical signals when indicator is added
-
Supports sound notifications and push alerts
-
Popular Settings:
-
Fast signals: M1-M3-M5
-
Balanced: M5-M15-H1
-
Conservative: M15-H1-H4
-
Long-term: H1-H4-D1
Technical Features:
-
Fully customizable confirmation timeframes
-
Works on any main timeframe
-
Doesn't repaint signals
-
Minimum bars: 100
-
Supports all trading instruments
The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not vice versa. You choose which timeframes to use for confirmation, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.
