Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4
- Indicators
- Alexandr Saprykin
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 9 December 2025
- Activations: 10
This indicator is for the MT5 platform
Version 4.4
A professional indicator for detecting the Engulfing Pattern with a flexible confirmation system on lower timeframes.
Key Features:
Flexible timeframe settings
Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation
Any combination can be used: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.
Suitable for any trading style and strategy
Three-level signal confirmation
Weak confirmation (customizable timeframe) — yellow arrows
Medium confirmation (customizable timeframe) — blue arrows
Strong confirmation (customizable timeframe) — green/red arrows
Stable operation without redrawing
Arrows are drawn once and do not disappear
Only closed candles are used for confirmation
Protection against false triggers
Adaptable to any trading style
For scalpers: M1-M2-M5
For intraday traders: M5-M15-H1
For swing traders: M15-H1-H4
For long-term investors: H1-H4-D1
Smart notification system
Alerts are sent ONLY for relevant signals on the current bar
No spamming with old signals when adding an indicator
Sound support Notifications
Popular Settings:
Quick Signals: M1-M3-M5
Balanced: M5-M15-H1
Conservative: M15-H1-H4
Long-Term: H1-H4-D1
Technical Features:
Fully customizable confirmation timeframes
Works on any major timeframe
Does not redraw signals
Minimum number of bars: 100
Support for all trading instruments
The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not the other way around. You choose which timeframes to receive confirmation on, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.
