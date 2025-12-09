Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Version 4.4

A professional indicator for detecting the Engulfing Pattern with a flexible confirmation system on lower timeframes.





Key Features:





Flexible timeframe settings





Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation





Any combination can be used: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.





Suitable for any trading style and strategy





Three-level signal confirmation





Weak confirmation (customizable timeframe) — yellow arrows





Medium confirmation (customizable timeframe) — blue arrows





Strong confirmation (customizable timeframe) — green/red arrows





Stable operation without redrawing





Arrows are drawn once and do not disappear





Only closed candles are used for confirmation





Protection against false triggers





Adaptable to any trading style





For scalpers: M1-M2-M5





For intraday traders: M5-M15-H1





For swing traders: M15-H1-H4





For long-term investors: H1-H4-D1





Smart notification system





Alerts are sent ONLY for relevant signals on the current bar





No spamming with old signals when adding an indicator





Sound support Notifications





Popular Settings:





Quick Signals: M1-M3-M5





Balanced: M5-M15-H1





Conservative: M15-H1-H4





Long-Term: H1-H4-D1





Technical Features:





Fully customizable confirmation timeframes





Works on any major timeframe





Does not redraw signals





Minimum number of bars: 100





Support for all trading instruments





The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not the other way around. You choose which timeframes to receive confirmation on, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.





