Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Version 4.4

A professional indicator for detecting the Engulfing Pattern with a flexible confirmation system on lower timeframes.


Key Features:


Flexible timeframe settings


Fully customizable lower timeframes for confirmation


Any combination can be used: M1-M5-M15, M5-M15-H1, M15-H1-H4, etc.


Suitable for any trading style and strategy


Three-level signal confirmation


Weak confirmation (customizable timeframe) — yellow arrows


Medium confirmation (customizable timeframe) — blue arrows


Strong confirmation (customizable timeframe) — green/red arrows


Stable operation without redrawing


Arrows are drawn once and do not disappear


Only closed candles are used for confirmation


Protection against false triggers


Adaptable to any trading style


For scalpers: M1-M2-M5


For intraday traders: M5-M15-H1


For swing traders: M15-H1-H4


For long-term investors: H1-H4-D1


Smart notification system


Alerts are sent ONLY for relevant signals on the current bar


No spamming with old signals when adding an indicator


Sound support Notifications


Popular Settings:


Quick Signals: M1-M3-M5


Balanced: M5-M15-H1


Conservative: M15-H1-H4


Long-Term: H1-H4-D1


Technical Features:


Fully customizable confirmation timeframes


Works on any major timeframe


Does not redraw signals


Minimum number of bars: 100


Support for all trading instruments


The indicator adapts to your trading strategy, not the other way around. You choose which timeframes to receive confirmation on, making it a universal tool for traders of all levels.


