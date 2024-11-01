Timeleftdisplay

The Expert Advisor "TimeLeft Display" shows the remaining time until the close 

of the current candle in a digital display. The time is displayed in days, hours, minutes, and 

seconds. 

 

 

Features:

  • Time Calculation: Calculates the remaining time until the close of the current candle based on the 

current timeframe of the chart.

  • Digital Display: Shows the remaining time in a digital format.
  • Customizable Font and Size: Allows selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, 

Times New Roman) and adjustment of the font size.

  • Color Selection: Allows customization of the display color.

 

 

Settings:

  • TextColor: Color of the time display.
  • FontSize: Font size of the time display.
  • FontName: Selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, Times New Roman).

 

 

Usage:

  1. Installation: Copy the ex5 file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5.
  2. Adding to Chart: Drag the EA from the Navigator window onto the desired chart.
  3. Adjusting Settings: Customize the color, font size, and font of the time display according to your 

preferences.

 

 

Benefits:

  • Clarity: The display of the remaining time helps traders keep track of the time left until the close of the

current candle.

  • Customizability: The ability to adjust the color, font size, and font ensures a 

user-friendly and personalized display.


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Gloria Sarpong
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Gloria Sarpong 2024.12.16 09:39 
 

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