Timeleftdisplay
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
The Expert Advisor "TimeLeft Display" shows the remaining time until the close
of the current candle in a digital display. The time is displayed in days, hours, minutes, and
seconds.
Features:
- Time Calculation: Calculates the remaining time until the close of the current candle based on the
current timeframe of the chart.
- Digital Display: Shows the remaining time in a digital format.
- Customizable Font and Size: Allows selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma,
Times New Roman) and adjustment of the font size.
- Color Selection: Allows customization of the display color.
Settings:
- TextColor: Color of the time display.
- FontSize: Font size of the time display.
- FontName: Selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, Times New Roman).
Usage:
- Installation: Copy the ex5 file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5.
- Adding to Chart: Drag the EA from the Navigator window onto the desired chart.
- Adjusting Settings: Customize the color, font size, and font of the time display according to your
preferences.
Benefits:
- Clarity: The display of the remaining time helps traders keep track of the time left until the close of the
current candle.
- Customizability: The ability to adjust the color, font size, and font ensures a
user-friendly and personalized display.
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