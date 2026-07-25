Algorion ScanMaster Fusion Horizon
- Indicators
-
Samir SalilaEA developer
- Version: 1.0
Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon
Professional Multi-Symbol Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5
Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon is a professional multi-symbol market scanner for MetaTrader 5 that continuously monitors your watchlist and identifies the strongest trading opportunities using a proprietary 4-Factor Fusion Engine.
Instead of manually switching between dozens of charts, ScanMaster analyzes multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously, ranks them by overall confluence strength, and displays the highest-probability setups in a real-time dashboard.
The indicator combines four independent technical methodologies into a single confidence score, allowing traders to focus on markets where trend direction, momentum, and strength are aligned.
Designed for Forex, Precious Metals, Stock Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets, ScanMaster helps traders save time while improving trade selection.Why Choose ScanMaster?
Monitoring multiple markets manually is time-consuming and increases the risk of missing high-quality opportunities.
ScanMaster automates this process by continuously scanning selected instruments and presenting only the strongest technical setups.
Instead of searching for trades, traders can concentrate on evaluating the highest-ranked opportunities.The 4-Factor Fusion Engine
Every symbol receives a confluence score from 0% to 100% based on four equally weighted analytical components.
Factor 1 – Heikin Ashi Trend Analysis (25%)
Heikin Ashi candles smooth short-term market noise to provide a clearer picture of underlying trend direction.
This component identifies bullish or bearish market structure while reducing false directional changes.
Factor 2 – SuperTrend Analysis (25%)
The SuperTrend indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) to identify dynamic support and resistance while detecting trend reversals.
This component confirms whether price is trading in an established directional trend.
Factor 3 – EMA 200 Trend Filter (25%)
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average acts as the long-term market baseline.
Signals are favored only when price agrees with the dominant market direction.
This helps reduce counter-trend trades.
Factor 4 – ADX Trend Strength (25%)
The Average Directional Index measures trend strength.
Weak and directionless markets receive lower confidence scores, while strong trending markets receive additional confirmation.
Maximum Confluence
When all four factors agree, the scanner produces a 100% Confluence Score, representing the strongest technical alignment available under the current market conditions.Market Bias States
Rather than producing simple Buy or Sell signals, ScanMaster classifies each market into one of three conditions.
Up Bias
Strong bullish agreement between the four analytical components.
Higher confidence percentages indicate stronger market alignment.
Down Bias
Strong bearish agreement across the Fusion Engine.
Higher scores represent stronger bearish consensus.
Range
Mixed or conflicting technical conditions.
This neutral state encourages traders to remain patient until stronger directional evidence develops.Key Features
Real-Time Multi-Symbol Scanning
Monitor numerous trading instruments from a single chart.
No need to open multiple chart windows.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Supports any combination of MetaTrader 5 timeframes, including:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN1
The default configuration is optimized for:
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
Live Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays:
- Symbol
- Timeframe
- Market Bias
- Confluence Percentage
- Individual Factor Status
- ADX Value
- Bullish Score
- Bearish Score
The strongest opportunities automatically appear at the top of the list.
Intelligent Alerts
Alerts are generated only when a market changes from one bias state to another.
This reduces unnecessary notifications while highlighting meaningful market developments.
Dynamic Background Visualization
Optional chart coloring provides instant visual confirmation of market conditions.
Green – Bullish Bias
Red – Bearish Bias
Blue – Neutral / RangeHow ScanMaster Works
The scanning engine follows a structured evaluation process.
Step 1
Every selected symbol and timeframe is analyzed independently.
Step 2
The Fusion Engine evaluates:
- Heikin Ashi trend direction
- SuperTrend direction
- EMA 200 alignment
- ADX trend strength
Step 3
Each factor contributes equally toward the overall confluence score.
Step 4
The combined score determines:
- Market Bias
- Confluence Percentage
- Relative Ranking
Step 5
The dashboard automatically sorts markets from strongest to weakest opportunities.
Step 6
Alerts are generated only when the market bias changes.Input Parameters
The indicator includes extensive customization options.
Symbols List
Comma-separated list of instruments to scan.
Timeframes List
Specify one or multiple analysis timeframes.
Scanner Refresh Interval
Controls how frequently the scanner updates.
Default: 2 seconds.
Dashboard Display
Enable or disable the real-time scanner dashboard.
Chart Signal Panel
Show or hide the chart information panel.
Alerts
Enable or disable bias-change notifications.
Background Trend Color
Enable dynamic chart coloring.
Debug Scores
Display bullish and bearish scoring details.
SuperTrend Parameters
Configure SuperTrend Period and Multiplier.
EMA Period
Default: 200.
ADX Parameters
Configure:
- ADX Period
- ADX Threshold
- Confirmation Mode
Multi-Pair Traders
Monitor many markets from one chart.
Day Traders
Identify the strongest opportunities during active trading sessions.
Swing Traders
Analyze higher timeframes and review market conditions once or twice per day.
Signal Confirmation
Use ScanMaster as a market selection tool before applying your preferred entry strategy.Supported Markets
Compatible with virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument, including:
- Forex
- Gold and Silver
- Stock Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type: Multi-Symbol Scanner
Version: 1.00
Supported Symbols: All
Supported Timeframes: All
Account Types: Hedging and Netting
Language: EnglishFrequently Asked Questions
Does ScanMaster repaint?
No.
Calculations are based on completed candle data. Historical scanner results remain unchanged.
How many symbols can be scanned?
The indicator has been tested comfortably with approximately 30 symbol/timeframe combinations.
Scanning larger watchlists is possible but will increase processor usage.
Why are some symbols blank?
The instrument must exist in the MetaTrader 5 Market Watch window and use the broker's exact symbol name.
Can I disable the dashboard?
Yes.
Simply disable Show Dashboard while keeping the chart panel enabled if desired.
Can I disable the background colors?
Yes.
Set Background Trend Color to False.
What is Confirm Majority ADX Mode?
When ADX exceeds the selected threshold, additional weighting is applied to whichever market direction currently has the strongest technical agreement.
Display Only mode reports the ADX value without affecting the final confluence score.
Does the scanner work in the Strategy Tester?
The active chart symbol can be analyzed normally.
Multi-symbol scanning is designed for live trading and demo environments.Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Algorion ScanMaster is designed as a market analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance.
Always combine technical analysis with appropriate money management and risk control.Version History
Version 1.00
- Initial public release
- 4-Factor Fusion Engine
- Multi-Symbol Scanner
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Live Dashboard
- Intelligent Bias Alerts
- Dynamic Background Visualization
- Real-Time Confluence Ranking