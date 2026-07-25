Professional Multi-Symbol Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5

Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon

Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon is a professional multi-symbol market scanner for MetaTrader 5 that continuously monitors your watchlist and identifies the strongest trading opportunities using a proprietary 4-Factor Fusion Engine.

Instead of manually switching between dozens of charts, ScanMaster analyzes multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously, ranks them by overall confluence strength, and displays the highest-probability setups in a real-time dashboard.

The indicator combines four independent technical methodologies into a single confidence score, allowing traders to focus on markets where trend direction, momentum, and strength are aligned.

Designed for Forex, Precious Metals, Stock Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets, ScanMaster helps traders save time while improving trade selection.

Why Choose ScanMaster?

Monitoring multiple markets manually is time-consuming and increases the risk of missing high-quality opportunities.

ScanMaster automates this process by continuously scanning selected instruments and presenting only the strongest technical setups.

Instead of searching for trades, traders can concentrate on evaluating the highest-ranked opportunities.

The 4-Factor Fusion Engine

Every symbol receives a confluence score from 0% to 100% based on four equally weighted analytical components.

Factor 1 – Heikin Ashi Trend Analysis (25%)

Heikin Ashi candles smooth short-term market noise to provide a clearer picture of underlying trend direction.

This component identifies bullish or bearish market structure while reducing false directional changes.

Factor 2 – SuperTrend Analysis (25%)

The SuperTrend indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) to identify dynamic support and resistance while detecting trend reversals.

This component confirms whether price is trading in an established directional trend.

Factor 3 – EMA 200 Trend Filter (25%)

The 200-period Exponential Moving Average acts as the long-term market baseline.

Signals are favored only when price agrees with the dominant market direction.

This helps reduce counter-trend trades.

Factor 4 – ADX Trend Strength (25%)

The Average Directional Index measures trend strength.

Weak and directionless markets receive lower confidence scores, while strong trending markets receive additional confirmation.

Maximum Confluence

When all four factors agree, the scanner produces a 100% Confluence Score, representing the strongest technical alignment available under the current market conditions.

Market Bias States

Rather than producing simple Buy or Sell signals, ScanMaster classifies each market into one of three conditions.

Up Bias

Strong bullish agreement between the four analytical components.

Higher confidence percentages indicate stronger market alignment.

Down Bias

Strong bearish agreement across the Fusion Engine.

Higher scores represent stronger bearish consensus.

Range

Mixed or conflicting technical conditions.

This neutral state encourages traders to remain patient until stronger directional evidence develops.

Real-Time Multi-Symbol Scanning

Key Features

Monitor numerous trading instruments from a single chart.

No need to open multiple chart windows.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Supports any combination of MetaTrader 5 timeframes, including:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

The default configuration is optimized for:

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Live Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Symbol

Timeframe

Market Bias

Confluence Percentage

Individual Factor Status

ADX Value

Bullish Score

Bearish Score

The strongest opportunities automatically appear at the top of the list.

Intelligent Alerts

Alerts are generated only when a market changes from one bias state to another.

This reduces unnecessary notifications while highlighting meaningful market developments.

Dynamic Background Visualization

Optional chart coloring provides instant visual confirmation of market conditions.

Green – Bullish Bias

Red – Bearish Bias

Blue – Neutral / Range

How ScanMaster Works

The scanning engine follows a structured evaluation process.

Step 1

Every selected symbol and timeframe is analyzed independently.

Step 2

The Fusion Engine evaluates:

Heikin Ashi trend direction

SuperTrend direction

EMA 200 alignment

ADX trend strength

Step 3

Each factor contributes equally toward the overall confluence score.

Step 4

The combined score determines:

Market Bias

Confluence Percentage

Relative Ranking

Step 5

The dashboard automatically sorts markets from strongest to weakest opportunities.

Step 6

Alerts are generated only when the market bias changes.

Input Parameters

The indicator includes extensive customization options.

Symbols List

Comma-separated list of instruments to scan.

Timeframes List

Specify one or multiple analysis timeframes.

Scanner Refresh Interval

Controls how frequently the scanner updates.

Default: 2 seconds.

Dashboard Display

Enable or disable the real-time scanner dashboard.

Chart Signal Panel

Show or hide the chart information panel.

Alerts

Enable or disable bias-change notifications.

Background Trend Color

Enable dynamic chart coloring.

Debug Scores

Display bullish and bearish scoring details.

SuperTrend Parameters

Configure SuperTrend Period and Multiplier.

EMA Period

Default: 200.

ADX Parameters

Configure:

ADX Period

ADX Threshold

Confirmation Mode

Multi-Pair Traders

Ideal For

Monitor many markets from one chart.

Day Traders

Identify the strongest opportunities during active trading sessions.

Swing Traders

Analyze higher timeframes and review market conditions once or twice per day.

Signal Confirmation

Use ScanMaster as a market selection tool before applying your preferred entry strategy.

Supported Markets

Compatible with virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument, including:

Forex

Gold and Silver

Stock Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Indicator Type: Multi-Symbol Scanner

Version: 1.00

Supported Symbols: All

Supported Timeframes: All

Account Types: Hedging and Netting

Language: English

Does ScanMaster repaint?

Frequently Asked Questions

No.

Calculations are based on completed candle data. Historical scanner results remain unchanged.

How many symbols can be scanned?

The indicator has been tested comfortably with approximately 30 symbol/timeframe combinations.

Scanning larger watchlists is possible but will increase processor usage.

Why are some symbols blank?

The instrument must exist in the MetaTrader 5 Market Watch window and use the broker's exact symbol name.

Can I disable the dashboard?

Yes.

Simply disable Show Dashboard while keeping the chart panel enabled if desired.

Can I disable the background colors?

Yes.

Set Background Trend Color to False.

What is Confirm Majority ADX Mode?

When ADX exceeds the selected threshold, additional weighting is applied to whichever market direction currently has the strongest technical agreement.

Display Only mode reports the ADX value without affecting the final confluence score.

Does the scanner work in the Strategy Tester?

The active chart symbol can be analyzed normally.

Multi-symbol scanning is designed for live trading and demo environments.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Algorion ScanMaster is designed as a market analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance.

Always combine technical analysis with appropriate money management and risk control.

Version 1.00

Initial public release

4-Factor Fusion Engine

Multi-Symbol Scanner

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Live Dashboard

Intelligent Bias Alerts

Dynamic Background Visualization

Real-Time Confluence Ranking





Version History