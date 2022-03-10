BollsUA

5

The expert uses artificial locking strategy.

  • The Expert Advisor opens new positions according to a trend with martingale elements using the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • Buying occurs when the candlestick crosses the upper line of the indicator, sale occurs when the candlestick crosses the lower line of the indicator.
  • If the trend goes against us, we open artifical locking trades.
  • The EA has the ability to send telegram notifications in case of a drawdown.

Risk warning

The expert trades on the martingale system with locking, so drawdowns of about 30-50% are possible depending on the settings.

Please note that the settings for each deposit are different, the developers do not bear any responsibility for the trading results of the robot.

Expert  configuration parameters:

  • Allowed drawdown in amount of position - default 15 - The position from which the EA will start opening reverse positions on the grid for a balance of 10 thousand, leave 15 for 5 and less than 9
  • MAX_DRAWDOWN - default 50.0 - maximun drawdown when full lock occurs
  • START_LOT- default 0.01 - start lot position, it will be multiplied by a sophisticated algorithm during drawdown;
  • PROFIT - default 9.0 - once martingale chain become profitable we close all positions. The profit is amount of USD;
  • STEP - default 200 - amount of pips when to open new position if price goes against us;
  • BP - default 22 - parameter to a trading algorithm;
  • BD - default 1.7 - parameter to a trading algorithm;
  • TELEGRAM_CREDS - default "" - Telegram's Bot api secret, like " bot123456789:**********";
  • TELEGRAM_CHATID - default "" -  Telegram's Chat ID, like "-1234567890";
  • DISABLE_TRADE_ON_NEWS - default true - if true then disable trading 2 hours before important news.
  • Used to calc locks volume in percents of a total chaine volume - Volume of the lock position in percent depending on the total volume of the chain - 20;
  • All other parameters are standard for any settings.


Parameter Name Value
STEP 200
BP 22
BD 1.7
PROFIT 9
START_LOT 0.01


Reviews 1
Nazik_trader
39
Nazik_trader 2022.07.08 11:40 
 

From the very first day, the bot started to earn and even with the safest settings, it almost covered its monthly cost. The strategy it employs is simple yet efficient for making money and for what's even more important — saving your deposit from ruin. If you are looking for something that will trade every time the right opportunity appears, you should give it a try!

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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nazik_trader
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Nazik_trader 2022.07.08 11:40 
 

From the very first day, the bot started to earn and even with the safest settings, it almost covered its monthly cost. The strategy it employs is simple yet efficient for making money and for what's even more important — saving your deposit from ruin. If you are looking for something that will trade every time the right opportunity appears, you should give it a try!

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