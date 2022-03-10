The expert uses artificial locking strategy.

The Expert Advisor opens new positions according to a trend with martingale elements using the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Buying occurs when the candlestick crosses the upper line of the indicator, sale occurs when the candlestick crosses the lower line of the indicator.

If the trend goes against us, we open artifical locking trades.

The EA has the ability to send telegram notifications in case of a drawdown.

Risk warning

The expert trades on the martingale system with locking, so drawdowns of about 30-50% are possible depending on the settings.

Please note that the settings for each deposit are different, the developers do not bear any responsibility for the trading results of the robot.

Expert configuration parameters:

Allowed drawdown in amount of position - default 15 - The position from which the EA will start opening reverse positions on the grid for a balance of 10 thousand, leave 15 for 5 and less than 9

MAX_DRAWDOWN - default 50.0 - maximun drawdown when full lock occurs

START_LOT- default 0.01 - start lot position, it will be multiplied by a sophisticated algorithm during drawdown;

PROFIT - default 9.0 - once martingale chain become profitable we close all positions. The profit is amount of USD;

STEP - default 200 - amount of pips when to open new position if price goes against us;

BP - default 22 - parameter to a trading algorithm;

BD - default 1.7 - parameter to a trading algorithm;

TELEGRAM_CREDS - default "" - Telegram's Bot api secret, like " bot123456789:**********";

TELEGRAM_CHATID - default "" - Telegram's Chat ID, like "-1234567890";

DISABLE_TRADE_ON_NEWS - default true - if true then disable trading 2 hours before important news.

Used to calc locks volume in percents of a total chaine volume - Volume of the lock position in percent depending on the total volume of the chain - 20;

All other parameters are standard for any settings.





Parameter Name Value STEP 200 BP 22 BD 1.7 PROFIT 9 START_LOT 0.01



