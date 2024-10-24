NeonRectangle EA – Cutting-Edge Price Action Algorithm for Maximum Profit

NeonRectangle is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to consistently deliver high returns by leveraging advanced price action analysis. Developed from over 10+ years of real market experience, this EA is the culmination of my deep understanding of market behavior and trading dynamics.





Live Signal:





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Why NeonRectangle?

This EA is inspired by the natural movement of the market and employs cutting-edge algorithms to interpret pure price action, without the interference of traditional indicators. As traders, the most reliable and undistorted information we have is price itself – and c is designed to read and understand the story price tells through its movement.

Using sophisticated computational analysis, the EA studies historical candle patterns and detects optimal entry and exit points. It combines this data with real-time market trends to make precise, data-driven decisions for opening and managing trades.





Trading Pairs:

NeonRectangle is specifically optimized to trade on the following 3 currency pairs:





Trading Period:

This EA optimized to trade on M15 timeframe, trading on other timeframes has not been checked.

Recommended Risk: This EA was tested with a risk setting of 0.01 lots per $1,000. It is not recommended to increase this risk; however, you are welcome to use lower risk settings.



Advanced Features:

Cutting-edge Analysis :

Harnesses pure price action strategies to detect market trends with precision, staying ahead of rapid market fluctuations.

: Harnesses pure price action strategies to detect market trends with precision, staying ahead of rapid market fluctuations. High-frequency Strategy :

The EA continuously monitors and adapts to live market conditions, improving its strategy in real-time.

: The EA continuously monitors and adapts to live market conditions, improving its strategy in real-time. Self-adjusting Algorithms:

Optimized for volatility and candle pattern recognition, the EA adapts to market changes and is highly responsive.





Risk Management & Strategy:

This EA was tested with the lot 0.1 per $1000 risk settings.

- AUDCAD- AUDNZD- NZDCAD

NeonRectangle utilizes advanced techniques, including grid and martingale strategies, to maximize profit potential. However, this also makes it a high-risk trading system that can lead to substantial drawdowns if not managed properly.

The EA has historically shown returns of up to 100% per year, but its performance is based on a high-risk profile. The recommended approach is to deposit 50% of your intended trading equity, and reserve the other 50% to add in during periods of drawdown. This strategy helps manage risk effectively while maintaining high profit potential.





Important Disclaimer: Please note that NeonRectangle EA involves high risk due to its use of grid and martingale strategies. While the potential for high returns is significant, the same is true for the potential of capital loss. It’s important to continuously withdraw profits to protect your investment and avoid overexposure during adverse market conditions.



