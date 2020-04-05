Overview

BosPro EA – Smart Breakout Trading System for MT5

BOS EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade market breakouts using a smart Break of Structure (BOS) strategy combined with momentum and volatility filters.

This EA is built for traders who want disciplined entries, dynamic risk management, and automated protection against risky market conditions such as high spreads, news volatility, and weekend gaps.

The system uses:

Swing High / Swing Low breakout detection

RSI momentum confirmation

ATR volatility filter

Candle body strength confirmation

Dynamic risk-based lot sizing

News filter

Weekend protection

Only for GOLD markets.

Main Features

✔ Break of Structure (BOS) Entries

Automatically detects valid breakout opportunities using swing highs and swing lows.

✔ Dynamic Risk Management

Lot size is automatically calculated based on your account balance and chosen risk percentage.

✔ RSI Momentum Filter

Avoids weak setups by confirming bullish and bearish momentum before entering trades.

✔ ATR Volatility Filter

Trades only when market volatility is strong enough to support momentum.

✔ Strong Candle Confirmation

Filters fake breakouts using candle body strength analysis.

✔ Spread Protection

Prevents trading during high spread conditions.

✔ High Impact News Filter

Avoids trading during dangerous news events such as:

NFP

CPI

FOMC

Powell Speeches

Interest Rate Decisions

✔ Weekend Protection

Stops opening trades before weekend market close

Automatically closes positions before weekend gaps

Triple swap avoidance on Wednesdays

✔ Adding to winners up to 5 grids

To make much profit when market is in your favor.

Risk Management

The EA includes professional money management:

Risk % per trade (Note: advisable 0.1-0.5%)

Automatic lot calculation

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Broker lot limit protection

Recommended Settings

Markets for Gold ONLY

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes

M5

Recommended Broker

Low spread ECN broker

Fast execution

Inputs

Setting Description RiskPercent Risk percentage per trade SwingLength Swing detection sensitivity StopLossPoints Stop loss distance TakeProfitPoints Take profit distance RSI Levels Momentum confirmation ATR Filter Volatility filter News Filter Block trading during news Weekend Filter Prevent weekend exposure Telegram Settings Notification integration

Important Notes

Use proper risk management.

VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

Optimized for MetaTrader 5 only.

Performance may vary depending on broker conditions and market volatility.

Why Choose BOS EA?

BOS EA combines breakout trading, momentum confirmation, and advanced safety filters into one powerful automated trading system.

Built for traders who value:

Smart entries

Controlled risk

Stable execution

Automated protection

Trade the market with discipline and confidence using BOS EA.

Support & Account Requirements

If you have any questions regarding the testing or setup of the EA, feel free to send me a message. I'll be happy to assist you.

Default Settings

The default inputs of this EA are optimized for 2-digit Gold (XAUUSD).

Recommended Minimum Balance

Ultra Micro Account: Minimum $500 USD

Standard Account: Minimum $5,000 USD

Please ensure that your broker's Gold contract size, minimum lot size, and symbol specifications match the EA settings before trading.

⚠ Important: Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account to verify compatibility with your broker's trading conditions.

💰 Pricing Model (Limited Early Access)

Original Price: $1200 USD

Starting Sale Price: $299 USD (Early Buyers)

📈 Price Increase Rule:

Every 100 purchases, the price increases by $100 USD