BosPro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.44
- Activations: 5
Overview
BOS EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade market breakouts using a smart Break of Structure (BOS) strategy combined with momentum and volatility filters.
This EA is built for traders who want disciplined entries, dynamic risk management, and automated protection against risky market conditions such as high spreads, news volatility, and weekend gaps.
The system uses:
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Swing High / Swing Low breakout detection
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RSI momentum confirmation
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ATR volatility filter
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Candle body strength confirmation
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Dynamic risk-based lot sizing
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News filter
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Weekend protection
Only for GOLD markets.
Main Features
✔ Break of Structure (BOS) Entries
Automatically detects valid breakout opportunities using swing highs and swing lows.
✔ Dynamic Risk Management
Lot size is automatically calculated based on your account balance and chosen risk percentage.
✔ RSI Momentum Filter
Avoids weak setups by confirming bullish and bearish momentum before entering trades.
✔ ATR Volatility Filter
Trades only when market volatility is strong enough to support momentum.
✔ Strong Candle Confirmation
Filters fake breakouts using candle body strength analysis.
✔ Spread Protection
Prevents trading during high spread conditions.
✔ High Impact News Filter
Avoids trading during dangerous news events such as:
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NFP
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CPI
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FOMC
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Powell Speeches
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Interest Rate Decisions
✔ Weekend Protection
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Stops opening trades before weekend market close
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Automatically closes positions before weekend gaps
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Triple swap avoidance on Wednesdays
✔ Adding to winners up to 5 grids
To make much profit when market is in your favor.
Risk Management
The EA includes professional money management:
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Risk % per trade (Note: advisable 0.1-0.5%)
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Automatic lot calculation
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Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Broker lot limit protection
Recommended Settings
Markets for Gold ONLY
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XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes
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M5
Recommended Broker
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Low spread ECN broker
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Fast execution
Inputs
|Setting
|Description
|RiskPercent
|Risk percentage per trade
|SwingLength
|Swing detection sensitivity
|StopLossPoints
|Stop loss distance
|TakeProfitPoints
|Take profit distance
|RSI Levels
|Momentum confirmation
|ATR Filter
|Volatility filter
|News Filter
|Block trading during news
|Weekend Filter
|Prevent weekend exposure
|Telegram Settings
|Notification integration
Important Notes
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Use proper risk management.
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VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.
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Optimized for MetaTrader 5 only.
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Performance may vary depending on broker conditions and market volatility.
Why Choose BOS EA?
BOS EA combines breakout trading, momentum confirmation, and advanced safety filters into one powerful automated trading system.
Built for traders who value:
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Smart entries
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Controlled risk
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Stable execution
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Automated protection
Trade the market with discipline and confidence using BOS EA.
Support & Account Requirements
If you have any questions regarding the testing or setup of the EA, feel free to send me a message. I'll be happy to assist you.
Default Settings
The default inputs of this EA are optimized for 2-digit Gold (XAUUSD).
Recommended Minimum Balance
Ultra Micro Account: Minimum $500 USD
Standard Account: Minimum $5,000 USD
Please ensure that your broker's Gold contract size, minimum lot size, and symbol specifications match the EA settings before trading.
⚠ Important: Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account to verify compatibility with your broker's trading conditions.
💰 Pricing Model (Limited Early Access)
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Original Price: $1200 USD
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Starting Sale Price: $299 USD (Early Buyers)
📈 Price Increase Rule:
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Every 100 purchases, the price increases by $100 USD