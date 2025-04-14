Wa Candle Timer MT5

Wa Candle Timer MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT5 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making.

🚀 Key Features:

✅ Displays the countdown timer for the current candle.

✅ Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage.

✅ Customizable alert when the candle reaches a specified percentage.

✅ Fully customizable font and color settings.

✅ Enhances time management and precision in trading.

🎨 Customizable Settings:

1️⃣ Candle Timer Color (Above Threshold) – Set the color when the remaining time is above the specified percentage.

2️⃣ Candle Timer Color (Below Threshold) – Set a different color when the remaining time drops below the specified percentage.

3️⃣ Font Size – Adjust the size of the timer text for better visibility.

4️⃣ Font Style – Choose your preferred font (e.g., "Arial").

5️⃣ Alert Trigger (%) – Set a specific percentage at which an alert will notify you as the candle time reaches that threshold.

This indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on precise candle timing. Stay ahead of market movements with Wa Candle Timer MT5!