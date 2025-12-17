Fibonacci Alerts

Fibonacci Alerts is an indicator that sends an alert and a notification to your mobile phone when the price reaches a Fibonacci level. You can choose the level at which the alert will be triggered. It works in all markets and timeframes and also includes a risk management tool.

Features:

- Works in all markets and timeframes.

- Can be displayed on multiple charts simultaneously.

- Fibonacci level selection.

- Includes a risk management tool.

- Customizable colors.

- Sends alerts when the price reaches the selected level.

- Sends notifications to your mobile phone.
