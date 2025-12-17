Fibonacci Alerts
- Indicators
- Efren Hernandez Partida
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 17 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci Alerts is an indicator that sends an alert and a notification to your mobile phone when the price reaches a Fibonacci level. You can choose the level at which the alert will be triggered. It works in all markets and timeframes and also includes a risk management tool.
Features:
- Works in all markets and timeframes.
- Can be displayed on multiple charts simultaneously.
- Fibonacci level selection.
- Includes a risk management tool.
- Customizable colors.
- Sends alerts when the price reaches the selected level.
- Sends notifications to your mobile phone.