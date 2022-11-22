Moving Avarage 7 in 1

Moving Average indicators - 7 in 1.

Installing 7 indicators at once, setting their parameters and properties.

The indicators used (with basic properties) are shown in the upper left corner of the chart.

When you click on the properties, the indicator turns on (activates) or turns off.

The properties of the active indicator are displayed by its color.

The properties of a disabled (not active) indicator is grayed out.


In the ind_ma indicator parameters:

1. Display the indicator on the chart (yes/no).

2. Period

3. Color

4. Method

5. Style

6. Line thickness

7. Shift


Write what settings you would like to set by default.


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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Info - panel for   NETTING   account The main (top) line shows the current profit (loss) for the current transaction - determined by   calculation   . The bottom line displays information about the entire transaction. This information is collected from history. The buttons "All orders" and "with financial results" show the data of the current position and all orders from the history (for the current deal). Settings options: English, Russian background   color   , text   color   , Profit   color
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Indicators
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