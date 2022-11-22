Moving Avarage 7 in 1

Moving Average indicators - 7 in 1.

Installing 7 indicators at once, setting their parameters and properties.

The indicators used (with basic properties) are shown in the upper left corner of the chart.

When you click on the properties, the indicator turns on (activates) or turns off.

The properties of the active indicator are displayed by its color.

The properties of a disabled (not active) indicator is grayed out.





In the ind_ma indicator parameters:

1. Display the indicator on the chart (yes/no).

2. Period

3. Color

4. Method

5. Style

6. Line thickness

7. Shift





Write what settings you would like to set by default.



