FiboCircles zones MT5
- Indicators
- Pannawong Chumjinda
- Version: 10.88
- Updated: 10 December 2025
- Activations: 5
MT5 / MQL5 indicator — Version 10.88
Overview
FiboCircles_Zones is an advanced, all-in-one Fibonacci analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It draws highly configurable Fibonacci Circles (ellipses), Fibonacci Fans, Fibonacci Zones, Fibonacci Wave arcs, custom Horizontal Levels (HLines) and Fibonacci Time Zones — and it adds persistent, user-editable vertical line anchors that survive chart reloads and platform restarts. This indicator is designed for visual trade planning, confluence analysis, support/resistance visualization and time/price projection.
Key features
-
Fibonacci Circles (Ellipses): configurable number of points, line width & style, time/price ratio control for realistic ellipses on different timeframes.
-
Fibonacci Fan: standard fan lines with optional mirrored fans.
-
Fibonacci Wave / Arc Projection: draw arcs which project price movement and include mirrored projections.
-
Fibonacci Zones: filled zones between Fibonacci ratios to highlight confluence and trade areas.
-
Custom HLines: create HLines that follow the same ordering as Fibonacci levels; toggle each custom HLine on/off.
-
Fibonacci Time Zones: draw sequential time multiples (2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, etc.) with labels and customizable text size/color.
-
Persistent Vertical Line Anchors: start and end vertical anchors (with text) are saved to Global Variables so their positions persist across platform restarts and when you reattach the indicator.
-
Instance ID support: manual instance ID makes running multiple instances on the same chart possible without conflicts (unique GV prefix per instance).
-
Extensive styling options: per-element color, width, line style, font size, label anchors and offsets.
-
Interactive: drag vertical anchors on the chart — the indicator catches ChartEvent and updates persistent storage automatically.
-
Performance-aware: disable unused features (e.g., turn off fans or waves) to reduce drawing workload.
Why use this indicator
-
Visualize price/time confluence using both price arcs (Fibo Circles/Waves) and time cycles (Fibo Time Zones).
-
Combine zones + hlines + arcs to spot high-probability reversal or continuation areas.
-
Persistent vertical anchors let you mark and keep important start/end pivots across sessions — ideal for backtesting zones and cycle analysis.
-
Full stylistic control to match your chart theme and to prepare publication-quality screenshots.
How it works (quick)
-
Add the indicator to a chart.
-
Set a unique Instance ID if running multiple instances on the same chart (default = “1”).
-
Use the indicator’s start and end vertical anchors to define the anchor bars (these anchors are saved to Global Variables automatically).
-
Toggle features (Circles, Fan, Zones, Wave, Time Zones, HLines) on/off in inputs and customize colors, widths and text sizes.
-
Drag anchors on the chart — the indicator captures ChartEvent and updates saved anchor times so objects remain after reopening MT5.
Main input groups (summary)
-
Indicator Instance ID: unique ID for multiple simultaneous instances.
-
Fibonacci Circle Settings: enable/disable circles, circle line width, style, points, time/price ratio.
-
Fibonacci Fan Settings: enable/disable fans, mirrored fans option, line width/style.
-
Fibonacci Wave Settings: enable/disable waves, projection multipliers, mirror options.
-
Fibo Zones & HLines: toggle zones and each individual HLine, color and opacity controls.
-
Time Zone Settings: enable/disable time zones, color, width, label text color/size and sequence multiplier.
-
Vertical Line (Anchor) Settings: start/end line color, width, label text size, Y-offset and text background/back property.
-
Persistence: Global Variable prefix is auto-derived from instance ID — anchors are saved and restored automatically.
(Note: the indicator contains many additional inputs for granular control; the above list highlights the most used groups.)
Recommended usage & tips
-
For multi-instance usage set a different Instance ID (e.g., “1”, “2”) for each instance to avoid global variable collisions.
-
Turn off unused components to reduce drawing overhead (especially on low-spec machines or when using many objects).
-
Use the Time/Price ratio when switching between very different timeframes so circles/ellipses maintain visually correct proportions.
-
The indicator does not place orders — it is analysis only.
-
To fully clear persistence, remove the indicator from the chart (it removes its Global Variables during deinitialization) or manually delete the GVs via the GlobalVariable* functions/tools.
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
-
Files: single indicator (ex.5) — tested on common timeframes and symbols.
-
Version: 10.88 (see changelog below for major updates).
Changelog (high level)
-
v10.88 — polished persistence logic, additional styling options and improved time/price ratio handling.
-
(Previous versions included: major feature additions — Fibo Wave, Time Period Wave, custom HLines, mirrored options and instance ID support.)