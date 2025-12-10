FiboCircles zones MT5

FiboCircles Zones — Fibonacci Circles, Fan, Zones, HLines, Wave & Time-Period Wave (with Persistent Vertical Anchors)

MT5 / MQL5 indicator — Version 10.88

Overview

FiboCircles_Zones is an advanced, all-in-one Fibonacci analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It draws highly configurable Fibonacci Circles (ellipses), Fibonacci Fans, Fibonacci Zones, Fibonacci Wave arcs, custom Horizontal Levels (HLines) and Fibonacci Time Zones — and it adds persistent, user-editable vertical line anchors that survive chart reloads and platform restarts. This indicator is designed for visual trade planning, confluence analysis, support/resistance visualization and time/price projection.

Key features

Fibonacci Circles (Ellipses): configurable number of points, line width & style, time/price ratio control for realistic ellipses on different timeframes.

Fibonacci Fan: standard fan lines with optional mirrored fans.

Fibonacci Wave / Arc Projection: draw arcs which project price movement and include mirrored projections.

Fibonacci Zones: filled zones between Fibonacci ratios to highlight confluence and trade areas.

Custom HLines: create HLines that follow the same ordering as Fibonacci levels; toggle each custom HLine on/off.

Fibonacci Time Zones: draw sequential time multiples (2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, etc.) with labels and customizable text size/color.

Persistent Vertical Line Anchors: start and end vertical anchors (with text) are saved to Global Variables so their positions persist across platform restarts and when you reattach the indicator.

Instance ID support: manual instance ID makes running multiple instances on the same chart possible without conflicts (unique GV prefix per instance).

Extensive styling options: per-element color, width, line style, font size, label anchors and offsets.

Interactive: drag vertical anchors on the chart — the indicator catches ChartEvent and updates persistent storage automatically.

Performance-aware: disable unused features (e.g., turn off fans or waves) to reduce drawing workload.

Why use this indicator

Visualize price/time confluence using both price arcs (Fibo Circles/Waves) and time cycles (Fibo Time Zones).

Combine zones + hlines + arcs to spot high-probability reversal or continuation areas.

Persistent vertical anchors let you mark and keep important start/end pivots across sessions — ideal for backtesting zones and cycle analysis.

Full stylistic control to match your chart theme and to prepare publication-quality screenshots.

How it works (quick)

Add the indicator to a chart. Set a unique Instance ID if running multiple instances on the same chart (default = “1”). Use the indicator’s start and end vertical anchors to define the anchor bars (these anchors are saved to Global Variables automatically). Toggle features (Circles, Fan, Zones, Wave, Time Zones, HLines) on/off in inputs and customize colors, widths and text sizes. Drag anchors on the chart — the indicator captures ChartEvent and updates saved anchor times so objects remain after reopening MT5.

Main input groups (summary)

Indicator Instance ID: unique ID for multiple simultaneous instances.

Fibonacci Circle Settings: enable/disable circles, circle line width, style, points, time/price ratio.

Fibonacci Fan Settings: enable/disable fans, mirrored fans option, line width/style.

Fibonacci Wave Settings: enable/disable waves, projection multipliers, mirror options.

Fibo Zones & HLines: toggle zones and each individual HLine, color and opacity controls.

Time Zone Settings: enable/disable time zones, color, width, label text color/size and sequence multiplier.

Vertical Line (Anchor) Settings: start/end line color, width, label text size, Y-offset and text background/back property.

Persistence: Global Variable prefix is auto-derived from instance ID — anchors are saved and restored automatically.

(Note: the indicator contains many additional inputs for granular control; the above list highlights the most used groups.)

Recommended usage & tips

For multi-instance usage set a different Instance ID (e.g., “1”, “2”) for each instance to avoid global variable collisions.

Turn off unused components to reduce drawing overhead (especially on low-spec machines or when using many objects).

Use the Time/Price ratio when switching between very different timeframes so circles/ellipses maintain visually correct proportions.

The indicator does not place orders — it is analysis only.

To fully clear persistence, remove the indicator from the chart (it removes its Global Variables during deinitialization) or manually delete the GVs via the GlobalVariable* functions/tools.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Files: single indicator (ex.5) — tested on common timeframes and symbols.

Version: 10.88 (see changelog below for major updates).

Changelog (high level)