The Dorian indicator is an intuitive tool for determining the current market trend. It is based on a simple visualization in the form of two-color lines, which makes it convenient for use by both beginners and experienced traders.





This indicator not only helps determine the direction of the trend, but also serves as a valuable advisor for making decisions about entering the market or closing positions. Due to its simplicity and effectiveness, Dorian is recommended for traders of any experience level.





The interpretation of the information provided by the indicator is also simple and clear. When the line color changes from green to pink, it is recommended to enter a short position and hold it until the color changes to blue again. When the line color changes from pink to green, it is recommended to open a long position and hold it until the next color change.