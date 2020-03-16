Dashboard RSI Multi Time Frame for MT5

A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames.

It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard.

You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30.

You can choose whether the dashboard is displayed on the right or left of the chart.

If you want to have 2 dashboards on the same chart you must input a different name for each.

The scan is set on a timer and the default input is every 3 seconds. You can set it to a different period in the inputs

Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.

This indicator only uses standard time-frames. ie. M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1.

Symbols can also be loaded from the Market Watch window. If there are more than 30 symbols, only the first 30 will be loaded.

Important

I advise that you only use this dashboard with symbols and time-frames that you generally work with.

The iCustom handles are set up at initialization and that can be a problem if the history for the symbol and time-frame is not up to date.

In such case, the indicator will not be initialized and you will need to restart it. There will be a report in the Experts tab for the symbol and time-frame where getting the handle failed.

If getting the handle keeps failing for the same symbol, you should open the chart and check that there is enough history. If not, delete it from the list.