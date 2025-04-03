Martingale Scanner

Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies

The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs.

Why Use Martingale Scanner?

Unlike traditional indicators, Martingale Scanner is a comprehensive trading tool that helps traders analyze, set up, and execute Martingale strategies with precision. It ensures that traders can:
✅ Customize their Martingale approach based on market conditions.
✅ Identify the most effective currency pairs for the strategy.
✅ Optimize trade placement to improve risk management and profitability.

Key Features

✔ Smart Setup & Execution

  • Allows traders to configure Martingale strategies with tailored settings.
  • Helps manage trade sequences for smoother execution.

✔ Currency Pair Optimization

  • Identifies the best-performing currency pairs for Martingale strategies.
  • Adapts to different market conditions for enhanced strategy performance.

✔ Enhanced Risk Management

  • Provides insights to refine Martingale-based trading approaches.
  • Helps traders avoid overexposure and improve long-term profitability.

Maximize Your Trading Potential with Martingale Scanner

Martingale Scanner is more than just an indicator—it’s a powerful tool that streamlines trade execution, risk assessment, and market analysis for traders using Martingale strategies.

🔹 Take control of your Martingale trading today! Visit algoforest.com to find out more!

⚠️ THIS IS OUR FREE VERSION PROVIDED SOLELY FOR PARAMETER ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES! ⚠️

📢 FOR TRIAL AND FULL VERSION, PLEASE VISIT ALGOFOREST.COM ❗


Video Martingale Scanner
Recommended products
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Experts
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
TrendWise EA and USD500 Cloud Account Bonus
Jenom James Nyam
Experts
Use TrendWise Expert Advisor to ride big trends of 300-500 pips with a stop-loss of 30-35 pips (see the charts attached).  Get a free bonus of a new $500 cloud account valid for 12 months for creating any type of Virtual Private Servers (VPS) to run your trading accounts.  The trading package also includes the complete trading method on how to load and activate the Expert Advisor, and the best way to set it up.
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
Richestcousin EA
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Experts
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Robot Choppiness
Diego Mauricio Padilla Mendez
3 (2)
Indicators
The Choppines robot is loaded as an indicator in the MT4 indicators folder It is recommended to use a candle timing of 5 minutes, the recommended robot expiration time is 5 minutes. The robot can be configured to send signals to MT2, MX2, PRICEPRO platforms. To send signals, you must use the connector program of the platform we want to work with. To install on the connector, perform the following procedure (an image is attached describing the configuration with the MT2 platform connector): 
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Indicators
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
UprZone 18 Forbidden
Shi Chao Ma
Experts
**DualStrategyEA for MetaTrader 4 - Intelligent Dual-Engine Trading System**   **Core Concept**   DualStrategyEA is an innovative dual-strategy trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It combines a **Range Breakout Strategy** to capture trend-initiation momentum with a **Dynamic Grid Strategy** to secure profits in ranging markets. These complementary strategies form an all-weather trading engine.   The system uses **Quantum Neural Network algorithms** to optimize strategy weights in rea
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
BinaryGrail
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Experts
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Trading Beast
Keenan Charles Van Rooyen
Experts
Unleash the Trading Beast : Automate Your Trading with This Powerful Forex EA Tired of staring at charts and missing trades? Introducing the Trading Beast, your secret weapon for conquering the Forex market. This sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor automates your trading, leveraging advanced mathematical models and years of development to calibrate, execute, and generate profits while you relax. The Beast Within: 6 years of refinement: Trading Beast is the culmination of extensive research
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
TRetBO Pro
Hong Meng
Experts
Trend Retracement Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 EA) - TRetBO Pro Description: TRetBO Pro is designed for traders who wish to capitalize on market fluctuations by leveraging trend retracements and breakouts. Unlike the standard version TRetBO, TRetBO Pro features the "Invincibility Mode," making it particularly suitable for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold), enhancing the stability and profit potential of the trading strategy. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1
Accuwiser
Arash Nikniazi
Experts
Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader Overview: This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line . It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies. Key Features: Customizable Stop Loss : User-defined STOP LOSS values. Take Profit Levels : Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels. Trailing Stop Function : Optio
Classic Fractal Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Experts
The open tool of the most popular strategy on MQL5 'Breakout of High/Low' points. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience! Classic Fractal Scalper   is an EA tool based on the popular strategy of breakout of custom fractals. The user can set the range of a fractal, the number traded fractals and the offset points from the fractal points. The EA trades with stop-orders and then they are activated the EA manages them. The EA has a rich set of tools. It writes statis
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Experts
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Cappadocian Fairy
Kamil Ilhan Ketrez
Experts
Cappadocian Fairy is a fully automated mean reversion trading system, which is exclusively designed for the leading FX pair EURUSD. The idea is to catch the imbalances at the world's leading currencies EUR and USD. EURUSD should be relatively stable for a stable world economy. Many large trading actors, including the world's leading central banks work for this stabilization. This is the EA used for the  Cappadocian Fairy Signals . You can review the consistency of the returns. The EA is profita
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Experts
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Power Grid Bot
Stefan Kueffner
4 (4)
Experts
AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested  using  in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA
Nash Professional
Michal Hrubes
Experts
Nash Professional – Advanced Automated Trading System for Forex A Comprehensive Solution for Efficient Trading Nash Professional is an advanced automated trading system designed for precise position management based on dynamic market analysis. The system is optimized for various market conditions and supports trading across 28 major and cross-currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, GB
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (12)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (47)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
3 (2)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Apollo Trend Rider
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Trend Rider is an easy to use arrow indicator which provides BUY and SELL signals. The indicator does not repaint and thus gives you the opportunity to test the indicator and adapt it to any trading instrument and time frame you want to use in trading. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. This indicator is based on the combination of several strategies which include trend, breakout and reversal type strategies. It is possible to use the indicator as a s
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifies moments when market sentiment may change by linking RSI signals with price action. Whenever the RSI moves above or below preset levels (default 70 for overbought, 30 for oversold), the indicator draws a channel directly on the chart. These channels mark
Smart Breakout Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Buy and Sell Volume Spikes Indicator
Andrei Vasilenko
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello Guys, Please check my MQL5 profile page for educational videos/strategies especially if you are going to BackTest the indicator. WinningSpell Indicator (No Repaint) shows Buyers and Sellers activity on any given chart and timeframe of any quote that is available in MT4 platform. It calculates those values by a sophisticated formulae that I have discovered a long time ago and improved over the years. It uses OHLCV values of every M1 bar to make the calculation for any timeframe by a formul
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.66 (53)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 2 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Key Level Analyzer
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Key Level Analyzer – Know Better, Trade Smarter Key Level Analyzer is a powerful trading tool designed to provide precise market insights by identifying high-probability price zones , market turning points , and key decision areas . Unlike traditional indicators, it uses a smart algorithm to dynamically calculate support, resistance, and balance zones, helping traders make informed, data-driven decisions . MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132810/ With real-time updates, mul
More from author
XPowerAI Gold
Ka Ka Ho
3.33 (6)
Experts
XPower AI Gold – AI-Powered Gold Trading for Maximum Precision Trade Gold (XAUUSD) with intelligent automation! XPower AI Gold is a fully automated trading system designed to optimize your Gold trading strategy with AI-driven market analysis, smart trade execution, and dynamic risk management . Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA helps you maximize profit potential while minimizing risk —without constant manual adjustments. Why Choose XPower AI Gold? 1️⃣ AI-Powered Ma
FREE
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
ZigZag Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicators
Precision Trading with Advanced Market Analysis! Gain an edge in forex trading with a comprehensive analysis suite that helps you categorize volatility, estimate swing lengths, and make data-driven decisions based on historical market behavior. Key Features: Advanced Swing Detection Customize sensitivity to price movements by defining minimum bars and price shifts required for a new swing. Tailor it to your trading style for precise trend identification. Volatility Analysis
FREE
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
MACD Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions. Why Use MACD Optimiser? Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and sign
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable C
FREE
Mtf MACD Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Mtf MACD Standard can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf MACD Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patterns or structur
FREE
CopiTemplateToAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Copy Template to All Charts – Instantly Apply Your Chart Setup in MT4 Save time and ensure consistency with Copy Template to All Charts , a powerful MT4 script that instantly applies your selected chart template to all open charts with just one click. No more manual adjustments—this tool helps you maintain a uniform trading setup effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Template Application – Instantly copy your preferred chart template to all open charts. Save Time & Effort – Eliminate the
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
Bingo Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Utilities
Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4 In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions. With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.
FREE
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patt
FREE
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating pat
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Indicators
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Aver
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilities
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Filter:
Tom Dai
210
Tom Dai 2025.05.03 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yokoyokochan
98
yokoyokochan 2025.05.02 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.02 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

マーク リ
217
マーク リ 2025.05.02 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sun Chi Hon
191
Sun Chi Hon 2025.05.02 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jeffrey
237
Jeffrey 2025.05.02 14:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review