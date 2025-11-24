Everest Gold

    EVERST GOLD EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in H1 Timeframe

    Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy?

    Introducing EVEREST GOLD EA, the modern Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Built on the stability of the H1 timeframe, this EA utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy  to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.

    Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. EVEREST GOLD EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.

    With EVEREST GOLD EA, trades able to manage :

    • Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.

    • Built for Gold: XAUUSD requires a specialized approach. Our AI is fine-tuned to understand Gold's unique volatility, trend patterns, and high-volume movements.

    • Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.


    Key Features & Benefits

    Feature
    		 Benefit to the Trader
    Utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy
    		 Dynamic Optimization: Adapts Algorithmic Strategy adapts  which giving you a competitive edge in Gold's ever-changing market conditions.
    Full SL Protection
    		 Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.
    No Martingale / No Grid
    		 Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.
    Multiple Entries Per Session
    		 Multiple trading opportunities: Designed to capitalize on Gold's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.
    Flexible Risk Management
    		 Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth), Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).
    Dynamic Trailing Stop
    		 Secure Your Gains: Automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably, turning potential gains into realized profits.
    Market Condition Filter
    		 Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.
    Platform / Pair / Timeframe MT5, XAUUSD (Gold), H1. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.


    Inputs and Parameters
    Input Description
    EA Base Magic Number This is base magic number for handle hundreds strategies
    EA Comment EA Comment which appears when open position 
    Type of Risk Select type of Risk (Static, Compounded, and Risk Percentage)
    Lot for Static Lot when trader select Static type of risk
    Lot for Compound Lot calculation based on balance. Eg. when set $500, it means lot 0.01 for every $500  
    Lot based of Risk Percentage Lot calculation based on Risk Percentage of Balance
    Maximum Allowable Open Position The maximum open position for the EA (0=unlimited)
    Maximum Allowable Open Position per Session This EA open position for ever hour (session). So, how many maximum open position per session (hour) (0=unlimited)
    Trade Direction Trader can set which desired trade direction  
    Trade TPSL Method Select the TPSL Method :
    • Optimized TPSL : The most fit TPSLs which already optimized
    • Protected TPSL : It means user using General Take Profit and Stop Loss input value but with the value optimized by AI
    • Manual TPSL : using General Take Profit and Stop Loss input value for all strategies
    General Take Profit  in pips Pips value for protected or manual Take Profit
    General Stop Loss in pips
    		 Pips value for protected or manual Stop Loss
    Enable Trailing  When user activate trailing process for secure the profit
    Trailing Step A pips value when profit growing. It helped to maintain the profit growing
    Trailing Method Select the Trailing Method :
    • by PIPS : Using Trailing Start and Trailing Distance value
    • by Percentage : Using percentage of Take Profit for Trailing Start and Trailing Distance
    Trailing Start SL In Pips When Trailing activated in pips
    Trailing Distance SL In Pips
    		 Distance of trailing to current price in pips
    Trailing Start SL In Percentage
    		 When Trailing activated based of percentage of position's Take Profit
    Trailing Distance SL In Pips
    		 Distance percentage of trailing to current price by percentage
    Enable Top/Bottom Protection Selection to enabled/disabled peak protection
    Period of Chart How many days trader what to lookback the highest / lowest price during those days. It useful to preven open positions when take profit above/below the record

    Ferran Lopez Navarro
    2998
    Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.06 17:23 
     

    After 10 days using the EA and losses in demo exceeding 25%, I will update my review.

    Juwita Sari
    493
    Reply from developer Juwita Sari 2025.12.06 23:32
    Hi sir. Appreciate your review on my EA. I admit that gold market moved against my strategies in recent 8 trading days but there's big profit on last Friday. Against mean, those open positions licked SL and directly backward to the TP point. I want to add more 50 pips to SL but it will give more risky for future trading. Anyway, I already improve this EA. Please update to latest version. Hope we have happy profits in next days.
