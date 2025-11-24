Everest Gold
- Experts
- Juwita Sari
- Versão: 2.2
- Atualizado: 21 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 20
EVERST GOLD EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in H1 Timeframe
Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy?
Introducing EVEREST GOLD EA, the modern Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Built on the stability of the H1 timeframe, this EA utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.
Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. EVEREST GOLD EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.
With EVEREST GOLD EA, trades able to manage :
-
Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.
-
Built for Gold: XAUUSD requires a specialized approach. Our AI is fine-tuned to understand Gold's unique volatility, trend patterns, and high-volume movements.
-
Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.
Key Features & Benefits
|Feature
|Benefit to the Trader
|Utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy
|Dynamic Optimization: Adapts Algorithmic Strategy adapts which giving you a competitive edge in Gold's ever-changing market conditions.
|Full SL Protection
|Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.
|No Martingale / No Grid
|Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.
|Multiple Entries Per Session
|Multiple trading opportunities: Designed to capitalize on Gold's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.
|Flexible Risk Management
|Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth), Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).
|Dynamic Trailing Stop
|Secure Your Gains: Automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably, turning potential gains into realized profits.
|Market Condition Filter
|Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.
|Platform / Pair / Timeframe
|MT5, XAUUSD (Gold), H1. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.
Inputs and Parameters
|Input
|Description
|EA Base Magic Number
|This is base magic number for handle hundreds strategies
|EA Comment
|EA Comment which appears when open position
|Type of Risk
|Select type of Risk (Static, Compounded, and Risk Percentage)
|Lot for Static
|Lot when trader select Static type of risk
|Lot for Compound
|Lot calculation based on balance. Eg. when set $500, it means lot 0.01 for every $500
|Lot based of Risk Percentage
|Lot calculation based on Risk Percentage of Balance
|Maximum Allowable Open Position
|The maximum open position for the EA (0=unlimited)
|Maximum Allowable Open Position per Session
|This EA open position for ever hour (session). So, how many maximum open position per session (hour) (0=unlimited)
|Trade Direction
|Trader can set which desired trade direction
|Trade TPSL Method
|Select the TPSL Method :
|General Take Profit in pips
|Pips value for protected or manual Take Profit
|General Stop Loss in pips
|Pips value for protected or manual Stop Loss
|Enable Trailing
|When user activate trailing process for secure the profit
|Trailing Step
|A pips value when profit growing. It helped to maintain the profit growing
|Trailing Method
|Select the Trailing Method :
|Trailing Start SL In Pips
|When Trailing activated in pips
|Trailing Distance SL In Pips
|Distance of trailing to current price in pips
|Trailing Start SL In Percentage
|When Trailing activated based of percentage of position's Take Profit
|Trailing Distance SL In Pips
|Distance percentage of trailing to current price by percentage
|Enable Top/Bottom Protection
|Selection to enabled/disabled peak protection
|Period of Chart
|How many days trader what to lookback the highest / lowest price during those days. It useful to preven open positions when take profit above/below the record
After 10 days using the EA and losses in demo exceeding 25%, I will update my review.