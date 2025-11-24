Everest Gold
- Experts
- Juwita Sari
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
💰 Limited-Time Launch Offer: Price Escalation
Don't miss the opportunity 2 2 to acquire the EVEREST GOLD EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters:
- Launch Price for First 5 Buyers: $99
- Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
- Final Price will be $499.
Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price!
🚀 EVEREST GOLD EA: Conquer the Gold Market with AI-Driven Precision with H1
Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Institutional-Grade Intelligence?
Introducing EVEREST GOLD EA, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Built on the stability of the H1 timeframe, this EA leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.
Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. EVEREST GOLD EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.
With EVEREST GOLD EA, trades able to manage :
-
Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.
-
Built for Gold: XAUUSD requires a specialized approach. Our AI is fine-tuned to understand Gold's unique volatility, trend patterns, and high-volume movements.
-
Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.
✨ Key Features & Benefits
|Feature
|Benefit to the Trader
|Leverages AI Strategies
|Dynamic Optimization: The AI engine constantly adapts its strategy, giving you a competitive edge in Gold's ever-changing market conditions.
|Full SL Protection
|Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.
|No Martingale / No Grid
|Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.
|Multiple Entries Per Session
|Maximized Opportunity: Designed to capitalize on Gold's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.
|Flexible Risk Management
|Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth), Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).
|Dynamic Trailing Stop
|Secure Your Gains: Automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably, turning potential gains into realized profits.
|Market Condition Filter
|Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.
|Platform / Pair / Timeframe
|MT5, XAUUSD (Gold), H1. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.