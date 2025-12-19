Channel Searcher MT5

Main

Search In Last "N" Candles Number of most recent candles used for channel detection. Increasing this speeds up analysis but reduces depth.

Min. Bars Between Construction Fractals Minimum distance (in bars) between fractals used to build the channel.

Max. Bars Between Construction Fractals Maximum distance between fractals. Channels built on overly distant peaks are ignored.

Fractal Among "X" Candles Fractal dimension: peak is detected at the center of an X-candle segment (only odd values: 3, 5, 7...).

Min. Contacts About Border Minimum number of price touches on the channel line required for confirmation.

Max. Contacts About Border Maximum allowed number of touches — filters out “clumped” channels.

Rel. Dev. Of Fractals From The Line Maximum relative deviation of a fractal from the channel line (as a fraction of the total price range).

Rel. Rem. Of The First Fractal From A Distant Fractal Minimum relative distance between the initial and distant fractal — excludes overly “compressed” channels.

Rel. Filling Of A Starting Parallelogram Minimum filling of the initial parallelogram by the channel — filters out “empty” structures.

Relative Exit For Borders Maximum allowed price exit beyond channel boundaries during active tracking (in follow-up mode).

Min. Inclination Of The Channel Minimum absolute channel slope (in points per bar). Filters out horizontal “noise”.

Max. Inclination Of The Channel Maximum allowed slope — excludes sharp, unstable channels.

Sounds Play Warn. Sound On Detect Play sound when a new channel is detected.

Play Warn. Sound On Following Sound alert when the channel continues successfully (price stays within boundaries).

Play Warn. Sound On Following Break Sound alert when the channel boundary is broken and the channel ends.

Messages Message On Detect When a new channel is detected, a message is logged to the "Experts" tab in your MetaTrader terminal.

Message On Following When the current channel remains active, a message is logged to the "Experts" tab in your MetaTrader terminal.

Message On Following Break When the current channel is broken, a message is logged to the "Experts" tab in your MetaTrader terminal.

Display Modes Draw Points Display fractal points used in channel construction.

Draw Lower Line Draw the lower channel boundary.

Draw Upper Line Draw the upper channel boundary.

Use Following Mode Enable follow-up mode: the indicator continues tracking the channel in real time.

Old Line Cleaning Automatically delete old channels, keeping only the most recent ones.

Last Channels In Memory Number of channels kept simultaneously on the chart.

Styling Lower Line Color Color of the lower channel line.

Upper Line Color Color of the upper channel line.

Lower Help Line Color Color of the extended lower line in "Following" mode.

Upper Help Line Color Color of the extended upper line in "Following" mode.

Points Color Color of fractal points.

Lines Width Thickness of all channel lines (from 1 to 50).