EA Leopard Close All or Win or Loss positions

Advantages of Using an EA with Management Buttons

1. Time Efficiency

The EA allows traders to quickly execute multiple actions (close all positions, close loss positions and close win positions) with a single click, saving valuable time.

Example: Instead of manually closing each of the 20 positions in a basket strategy, the trader can close all positions simultaneously with the “Close All Positions” button.

2. Reduced Emotional Trading

Automated actions reduce emotional involvement in decision-making, helping traders stick to their strategies and rules.

Example: When a trader sees several positions in loss, the temptation to hold on hoping for a reversal can be strong. The “Close Loss Positions” button can help execute the pre-decided action without hesitation.

3. Improved Focus on Strategy

By automating repetitive tasks, traders can focus more on their trading strategies and market analysis rather than on manual trade management.

Example: A trader can spend more time analyzing market trends and refining their basket strategy instead of managing each position manually.

4. Consistency in Trade Management

The EA ensures consistent execution of trade management rules, minimizing human error.

Example: The trader’s rule might be to close all winning positions once a certain profit level is reached. The “Close Win Positions” button ensures this rule is consistently applied without forgetting or second-guessing.

5. Quick Response to Market Changes

The EA allows for immediate reaction to market changes, which is crucial in volatile markets.

Example: If there is a sudden adverse market movement, the “Close All Positions” button enables the trader to exit all positions swiftly, protecting their capital.

Basket Strategy Scenario: A trader using the basket strategy has multiple correlated trades open across different instruments.

Usage: The trader can use the “Close All Positions” button to close all trades in the basket when the overall target profit is achieved, or the market scenario changes.

Risk Management Scenario: A trader is managing risk by closing losing positions early.

The “Close Loss Positions” button can automatically close all trades that are in loss, helping to cap the downside risk.

Profit Booking Scenario: A trader wants to secure profits from winning trades without affecting the losing trades that might recover.

The “Close Win Positions” button allows the trader to book profits from winning trades while leaving the losing trades open.

 

Imagine a trader named Alex who trades using the basket strategy on the EUR/USD pair. Alex opens 15 positions at various price levels expecting the overall movement to yield a profit.

Without the EA

   - Alex monitors each position and manually closes them based on their individual performance.

   - This requires constant attention and can lead to errors or emotional decisions, such as closing trades too early or too late.

   - During a sudden market movement, Alex might not be able to close all positions quickly, resulting in significant losses.

With the EA

   - Alex uses the “Close All Positions” button to close all trades simultaneously when the target profit is reached.

   - The “Close Loss Positions” button helps Alex to manage risk by closing all losing positions quickly.

   - The “Close Win Positions” button enables Alex to secure profits from winning trades while still holding potential recovery trades.

 

How to Use the EA

Setup: Attach the EA to a clean chart of the EUR/USD pair or any other instrument. It can be a second Window of the same pair in case you have an Expert Adviser working on your main window.

Monitoring: Continue monitoring the market and the performance of the basket of trades.

Action: Use the buttons as per the predefined rules of the trading strategy:

   - Press the “Close All Positions” button to close all trades instantly.

   - Press the “Close Loss Positions” button to close all trades that are currently in loss.

   - Press the “Close Win Positions” button to close all trades that are currently in profit.

 

Conclusion

Using an EA with management buttons offers significant advantages for traders, particularly those using strategies that involve managing multiple positions simultaneously, such as the basket strategy. The automation of trade management helps in saving time, reducing emotional decisions, ensuring consistent execution of trading rules, and enabling quick responses to market changes. This allows traders to focus more on strategy and analysis, leading to potentially better trading outcomes.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Leopard Scalper EA
Clement Bongola
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Experts
Leopard Scalper EA v3.0 - Update Description Optimized for EURUSD Trading on any Chart Overview: Leopard Scalper EA has undergone significant improvements in this version, with careful adjustments made to enhance performance and stability. Originally designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, it has shown better results on EURUSD as it is now capable of being used on other instruments such as BTC, ETH, XRP, GAS, OIL (XTI), US30, and US100, although users are advised to proceed with cautio
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