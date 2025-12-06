Currency Trade MT4

Instrument Naming Adaptation To Lower Symbol Converts instrument names to lowercase. Used when the broker names symbols with lowercase letters (e.g., «!eurusd_»).

Symbol Prefix String that precedes the instrument name (e.g., «!» or «_»).

Symbol Postfix String that follows the instrument name (e.g., «!» or «_»).

Time Zone Source Shift Hours Time offset relative to RoboForex quotes, which are used as the training reference. For most brokers, this value is 0.

Lot and Risk Management Auto Lot Enables automatic volume adaptation to deposit size. When disabled, the robot behaves as if using a fixed lot.

Middle % of Delta Equity Per M1 Bar (For ONE! Symbol) Main risk control parameter. Higher values result in larger position sizes.

Deposit Percent [1–100] Percentage of deposit allocated to this robot (only active when Auto Lot is enabled). Useful when running multiple EAs simultaneously.

Martingale Lot Mode Modes: SIMPLE_LOT (default) and MARTINGALE.

Martin Multiplier Steps Max Maximum number of losing trades whose lots are summed to calculate the next position size. Higher values increase both potential profit and risk.

Loss Holding Linearization Waits until a losing position becomes profitable.

Minutes Hold For Linearization Maximum waiting time (in minutes). After expiration, the position may be closed based on a new opposite signal.

Settings Validity Days To Future Number of days after optimization ends during which new positions are allowed. The last optimization date is displayed in the EA’s graphical interface.

Repurchase Effects Effect Selects the operating mode: from standard trading to advanced portfolio-based filters and averaging.

First % Of Price Step Minimum distance (as % of current price) between entry prices of adjacent trades during repurchase/selling. Prevents opening positions in identical price zones.

Next Step Multiplier Multiplier that adjusts the step between subsequent trades. A value of 1.0 keeps the step unchanged.

Effect Types • NO_EFFECT — standard trading.

• WEAKENING_OF_THE_CURRENCIES — reduces the impact of identical currencies to lower drawdowns.

• COLLECTIVE_REINFORCEMENT — amplifies the influence of identical currencies.

• SAFE_REPURCHASE — hybrid averaging across multiple timeframes (without increasing risk).

• CLASSIC_REPURCHASE — classic averaging (all positions closed in a “fan” to profit).

• SAFE_REPURCHASE_WEAKENING / REINFORCEMENT — combinations of SAFE_REPURCHASE with currency weakening/reinforcement.

• CLASSIC_REPURCHASE_WEAKENING / REINFORCEMENT — same for CLASSIC_REPURCHASE.

• COST_MINIMIZATION — universal mode for HEDGING and NETTING: one position per instrument, closed based on the best signal from any timeframe.

Filters and Protection Stop Loss % Of Average M1 Stop-loss as a % of the average M1 bar size for the current currency pair (not in pips or «_Point»). Disabled when set to 0.

Take Profit % Of Average M1 Take-profit as a % of the average M1 bar size for the current currency pair. Disabled when set to 0.

MAX Spread % Of Average M1 Maximum allowed spread in «_Point» units. If exceeded, no trades are opened or closed.

Swaps Trades only in directions with positive swaps — you earn even while holding a position, plus other variations.

Other Additional Profit Per Lot Adds mandatory profit to positions in Linearization and REPURCHASE modes — compensates for commissions and trading costs. Profit is calculated per one lot of the trading instrument.

Instrument and Currency Filters Include Instruments Trade ONLY the specified instruments. (e.g., «EURUSD,CHFJPY»).

Exclude Instruments Exclude the specified instruments from trading. (e.g., «EURUSD,CHFJPY»). All other instruments will be traded.