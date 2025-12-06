Currency Trade MT4

Currency Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning

We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade the core 28 major currency pairs simultaneously without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable forex pairs as possible at the same time to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period.

Who is this robot for?

  • For those who want to simply attach the robot to a chart and earn profits quickly using the 28 major currency pairs as the core asset. (The robot works immediately with no prior setup required.)
  • If you're interested in major forex pairs and believe in these assets, you have a good chance of generating returns over the medium or long term. (This depends on many factors.)
  • For traders already active in the 28 major currency pairs who want to try new approaches or diversify their risk exposure.

Key Features and Advantages

Sector Specialization Trading is focused exclusively on one sector — the 28 major currency pairs.
AI Training on Remote Servers Machine learning is performed on powerful remote servers. Optimization results are manually selected by me on a regular basis and embedded directly into the robot.
Portfolio Diversification Within the major forex sector, the robot distributes risk across multiple instruments and timeframes — this approach automatically reduces drawdowns.
One-Click Setup Simply attach the Expert Advisor to any currency pair chart (e.g., EURUSD) — it will automatically detect all available instruments in the sector and begin trading. (Additional configuration may be required in some cases.)
Flexible Risk Management Automatic lot sizing adapts to your deposit size while preserving the robot’s annual profitability target.
Additional Trading Modes Optional modes that are safer due to diversification. Risk is not concentrated in a single trading instrument.

Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: $100.
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended, but Netting is also supported).
  • Recommended brokers: RoboForex and many others — virtually all brokers offer these instruments.
  • Before launch: Always test in Strategy Tester! Ensure your broker provides the required instruments.
  • Instrument naming setup: If your broker uses prefixes/postfixes (e.g., fx.EURUSD), specify them in the robot’s parameters or ask the seller for assistance.

How It Works — In Simple Terms

My servers analyze the behavior of all 28 major currency pairs, identify the most stable reversal patterns, and optimize parameters for the current market phase. The best results are then “stitched” into a single build — that’s your Expert Advisor. Instead of trading just one instrument, the robot trades all available forex pairs simultaneously within the embedded build: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDCHF, etc. This enhances trading reliability and reduces drawdown. Both the machine learning quality and the instrument lineup will continuously improve based on current market conditions.

Input Parameters for Advanced Users

Category Parameter Description
Instrument Naming Adaptation To Lower Symbol Converts instrument names to lowercase. Used when the broker names symbols with lowercase letters (e.g., «!eurusd_»).
Symbol Prefix String that precedes the instrument name (e.g., «!» or «_»).
Symbol Postfix String that follows the instrument name (e.g., «!» or «_»).
Time Zone Source Shift Hours Time offset relative to RoboForex quotes, which are used as the training reference. For most brokers, this value is 0.
Lot and Risk Management Auto Lot Enables automatic volume adaptation to deposit size. When disabled, the robot behaves as if using a fixed lot.
Middle % of Delta Equity Per M1 Bar (For ONE! Symbol) Main risk control parameter. Higher values result in larger position sizes.
Deposit Percent [1–100] Percentage of deposit allocated to this robot (only active when Auto Lot is enabled). Useful when running multiple EAs simultaneously.
Martingale Lot Mode Modes: SIMPLE_LOT (default) and MARTINGALE.
Martin Multiplier Steps Max Maximum number of losing trades whose lots are summed to calculate the next position size. Higher values increase both potential profit and risk.
Loss Holding Linearization Waits until a losing position becomes profitable.
Minutes Hold For Linearization Maximum waiting time (in minutes). After expiration, the position may be closed based on a new opposite signal.
Settings Validity Days To Future Number of days after optimization ends during which new positions are allowed. The last optimization date is displayed in the EA’s graphical interface.
Repurchase Effects Effect Selects the operating mode: from standard trading to advanced portfolio-based filters and averaging.
First % Of Price Step Minimum distance (as % of current price) between entry prices of adjacent trades during repurchase/selling. Prevents opening positions in identical price zones.
Next Step Multiplier Multiplier that adjusts the step between subsequent trades. A value of 1.0 keeps the step unchanged.
Effect Types NO_EFFECT — standard trading.
WEAKENING_OF_THE_CURRENCIES — reduces the impact of identical currencies to lower drawdowns.
COLLECTIVE_REINFORCEMENT — amplifies the influence of identical currencies.
SAFE_REPURCHASE — hybrid averaging across multiple timeframes (without increasing risk).
CLASSIC_REPURCHASE — classic averaging (all positions closed in a “fan” to profit).
SAFE_REPURCHASE_WEAKENING / REINFORCEMENT — combinations of SAFE_REPURCHASE with currency weakening/reinforcement.
CLASSIC_REPURCHASE_WEAKENING / REINFORCEMENT — same for CLASSIC_REPURCHASE.
COST_MINIMIZATION — universal mode for HEDGING and NETTING: one position per instrument, closed based on the best signal from any timeframe.
Filters and Protection Stop Loss % Of Average M1 Stop-loss as a % of the average M1 bar size for the current currency pair (not in pips or «_Point»). Disabled when set to 0.
Take Profit % Of Average M1 Take-profit as a % of the average M1 bar size for the current currency pair. Disabled when set to 0.
MAX Spread % Of Average M1 Maximum allowed spread in «_Point» units. If exceeded, no trades are opened or closed.
Swaps Trades only in directions with positive swaps — you earn even while holding a position, plus other variations.
Other Additional Profit Per Lot Adds mandatory profit to positions in Linearization and REPURCHASE modes — compensates for commissions and trading costs. Profit is calculated per one lot of the trading instrument.
Instrument and Currency Filters Include Instruments Trade ONLY the specified instruments. (e.g., «EURUSD,CHFJPY»).
Exclude Instruments Exclude the specified instruments from trading. (e.g., «EURUSD,CHFJPY»). All other instruments will be traded.
Exclude Currencies Exclude all instruments containing the specified currencies (e.g., «EUR,CHF»). All other instruments will be traded.
