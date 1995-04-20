Spline Searcher MT4

Main Show Basic Spline Display the main line of each detected formation.

Show Help Spline Display a parallel help line (offset upward in price).

Show Spline Labels Display text labels with the formation name.

Play Warn. Sound On Detect Play a sound when a new formation is detected.

Message On Detect Write a message to the «Experts» tab of the MetaTrader terminal.

Clean Old Splines Automatically remove old formations, keeping only the most recent ones.

Last Splines In Memory Number of formations kept simultaneously on the chart.

Font Size Text label font size (from 8 to 30).

Font Y Coordinate Accumulation Vertical offset of the text label relative to its anchor point.

Font X Coordinate Accumulation Horizontal offset of the text label relative to its anchor point.

Enable Formation Search Searching PARABOLIC(b) Search for parabolas with the peak at the far candle.

Searching PARABOLIC(a) Search for parabolas with the peak at the far candle and a horizontal extension after it.

Searching HARMONIC(b) Search for harmonic oscillations without horizontal continuation.

Searching HARMONIC(a) Search for harmonics with a horizontal line after the last crest.

Searching PARABOLIC(c) Search for parabolas with the peak at the near candle.

Searching LINEAR BREAK(b) Search for linear breakouts with an inflection point between start and end.

Individual Formation Parameters To save space and avoid duplication, the parameters below apply to all formation types (PARABOLIC, HARMONIC, etc.) using consistent naming. For example, the "Label" parameter for "PARABOLIC(b)" is named "PAR.(b) Label", for "HARMONIC(a)" — "HAR.(a) Label", and so on.

Label Formation label text (e.g., "PARABOLIC(b) Spline With Top On End").

Label Color Text color of the label.

Main Spline Color Color of the main formation line.

Help Spline Color Color of the help line.

Help Dot Color Color of the dotted (DOT-style) line.

Widht Main Spline Thickness of the main line (1–10).

Widht Help Spline Thickness of the help line.

Widht Help Dot Thickness of the dotted line.

Help Spline Y Upward offset of the help line (uses "_Point" units).

Min Point's Size Minimum formation amplitude (uses "_Point" units).

Max Point's Size Maximum formation amplitude (uses "_Point" units).

Min Bougie Size Minimum duration in candles.

Max Bougie Size Maximum duration in candles.

Exponent Parabola degree (applies only to parabolic formations).

Decrement Variation Number of decay decrement steps (applies only to harmonics).

Top Variation Accuracy Inflection point search accuracy (applies only to linear breakouts).

Relative Lengthening Left Relative leftward extension of the line (0.0 = no extension, 1.0 = double length).

Relative Lengthening Right Relative rightward extension of the line.