Personnal VWAP V2

PVWAP Improved MT5 – Advanced Volume Weighted Average Price Indicator

PVWAP Improved MT5 is an enhanced and optimized version of my personal VWAP indicator. It displays the volume-weighted average price together with several standard deviation bands that help identify potential support, resistance, and market exhaustion zones. The indicator works on all timeframes and remains lightweight even on large historical datasets.

Purpose of the Indicator

VWAP represents the average price where most of the trading volume occurred. It is a central reference to understand the market’s position relative to its fair value.

Main uses:

Price above VWAP: bullish bias

Price below VWAP: bearish bias

Standard deviation bands (+1, +2, -1, -2) show overbought and oversold zones

Helps identify potential entry, exit, or bounce areas

Useful for detecting whether the price is in trend mode or mean-reversion mode

This indicator is especially helpful for intraday traders, scalpers, and swing traders who want to analyze real market pressure.

Main Features