Spikes Signal

Spike Signal v1.2 — MT5 indicator that detects explosive Boom/Crash spikes and generates real-time scalp signals.

TF:
Works on all timeframes (best on M1–M15).

Pair:
Designed for synthetic Boom/Crash indices (Deriv), also adaptable to volatile assets.

Settings:

  • SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – spike detection sensitivity and minimum size

  • EMA (8/21) – entry crossover signals

  • RSI (14) – trend confirmation filter

  • TP/SL Points – take profit and stop loss levels

  • Trailing Exit / Alerts – dynamic exit logic and visual/audio alerts

Brief conclusion:
Spike Signal v1.2 automatically identifies bullish and bearish spikes, displays Buy/Sell arrows, and manages exits through TP, SL, or trailing logic. Perfect for scalping synthetic indices in real time.


