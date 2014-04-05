Spikes Signal
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Spike Signal v1.2 — MT5 indicator that detects explosive Boom/Crash spikes and generates real-time scalp signals.
TF:
Works on all timeframes (best on M1–M15).
Pair:
Designed for synthetic Boom/Crash indices (Deriv), also adaptable to volatile assets.
Settings:
-
SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – spike detection sensitivity and minimum size
-
EMA (8/21) – entry crossover signals
-
RSI (14) – trend confirmation filter
-
TP/SL Points – take profit and stop loss levels
-
Trailing Exit / Alerts – dynamic exit logic and visual/audio alerts
Brief conclusion:
Spike Signal v1.2 automatically identifies bullish and bearish spikes, displays Buy/Sell arrows, and manages exits through TP, SL, or trailing logic. Perfect for scalping synthetic indices in real time.