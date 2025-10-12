VM Heiken Ashi Pro

5
VM Heiken Ashi Pro 

Heiken-Ashi smoothed (HMA or EMA) to filter noise and generate clear BUY/SELL signals, non-repainting (optional ConfirmOnClosedBar). Displays HA candles on chart (original candles can be hidden), arrow placement by ATR or fixed offset, sends alerts (popup, email, push) with anti-spam handling.

Main purpose
Convert raw candles into smoothed Heiken-Ashi to detect color changes (bear to bull / bull to bear) and draw arrows for entries. The option ConfirmOnClosedBar lets the indicator wait for candle close to avoid repaint. UseATRForArrowOffset makes arrows more visually sensible. The indicator is lightweight and stable across many charts.

Quick use
Attach the indicator, choose Smoothing Method and Smoothing Period (default 50), enable ConfirmOnClosedBar if you prefer non-repainting confirmed signals, enable alerts as needed, and save the template.

Recommended timeframes
Prefer H1-D1 for reliable signals. M5-M15 is possible for scalping but use caution and enable candle-close confirmation.

Key parameters

Smoothing Period - controls smoothing strength (default 50). Larger values produce smoother but slower results. Smaller values are more responsive but noisier.

Smoothing Method - 0 = None (raw Heiken-Ashi), 1 = EMA (Exponential MA), 2 = HULL (Hull MA).

Important recommendation
Set Smoothing Method = 2 (HULL). Hull MA typically reacts faster and gives higher smoothness than EMA, reducing noise while keeping the sensitivity needed to catch reversals. Method 0 (raw Heiken-Ashi) produces many noisy signals. Method 1 (EMA) is smoother but slower. The author recommends HULL with Smoothing Period about 50 as a good default, then fine-tune by timeframe and trading style.

Support
For technical assistance, please contact the author via MQL5 messages or leave a comment on the product page.

Reviews 1
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2025.10.15 11:25 
 

I like this Indicator, becaus of his accurate signals and the possibilitys for settings! One of the best Heiken Ahshi Indicators i have ever seen!

Recommended products
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Trading Sessions Indicator Pro
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The paid version of the Trading Sessions Indicator Free product with the possibility of customizing the start/end of sessions. Trading Sessions Indicator highlights the starts and ends of each trading sessions. [OPTIONS:] Asian session Open Asian session Close Asian session OpenSummertime Asian session CloseSummertime European session Open European session Close European session Open European session Close Timeshift Please use M15-H2 timeframes for b
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Institutional Trading Zones
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
Trade Like the Big Players! ITZ is the ultimate tool for traders looking to align with institutional movements.  It keeps you informed about incoming and outgoing market sessions while leveraging highly optimized strategies for session signals. Key Features:  Multi-Currency Support – Trade across different assets effortlessly.  Optimized for M1 to M30 Timeframes – Ideal for scalpers and day traders.  3 Powerful Signal Strategies – Designed for high-probability trades.  Session Markers & Alerts
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
VolumePressureinHistogramVPH
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
1.       Overview The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection. 2.       Indicator Components ·          Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored): o    Green: Extreme buying pressure o    Lime: Buying pressure o    Red: Extreme selling pressure o    Yellow: Selling pressure ·          Signal Li
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Accumulation and Distribution indicator
Ivan Eliecer Navarro Diaz
Indicators
The Accumulation and Distribution indicator is a volume-based indicator that was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. This is accomplished by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a cumulative total of the money flow volume for each period. This indicator can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reve
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
Weis Wave Result MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Your Automatic Market Range Analyst Introducing Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — a powerful tool that takes market analysis to the next level. This indicator automatically identifies key price ranges built on significant pivot points and overlays a detailed Volume Profile along with Fibonacci levels on each one. This allows traders to instantly see where liquidity is concentrated and where true support and resistance levels are located. Other products -> HERE .
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful. For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste . Don't forget to check out my other indicators that wil
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
PVWAP Improved MT5 – Advanced Volume Weighted Average Price Indicator PVWAP Improved MT5 is an enhanced and optimized version of my personal VWAP indicator. It displays the volume-weighted average price together with several standard deviation bands that help identify potential support, resistance, and market exhaustion zones. The indicator works on all timeframes and remains lightweight even on large historical datasets. Purpose of the Indicator VWAP represents the average price where most of t
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Mean Volume indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Mean Volume Most indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Mean Volume is an indicator that can be used to spot when volume is above average. It usually means that institutional traders are active. Peak in volume can be used to confirm an entry since increased volume can sustain the move in one or anot
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
More from author
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
Experts
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – faster, more accurate, and simpler scalping than ever before. Hybrid Supertrend Scalper with Multi-Filter Confirmation SuperScalp Pro expands the classical Supertrend concept and evolves it into a hybrid scalping tool designed for short- to medium-term trading setups across multiple timeframes. It not only provides trading signals but also includes a Trading Statistics Simulator, allowing you to evaluate the performance of your strategy and easily customize or optimize paramet
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Signals  Precision volume analysis meets automatic signal generation. What It Does Volume Profile Pro Signals builds a live, data-driven picture of where trading volume truly occurs — exposing market zones where price is accepted or rejected. It highlights POC, VAH, VAL, and identifies HVN/LVN areas with exact accuracy. From that foundation, it generates real-time breakout signals (VAH/VAL) and plots smart SL/TP levels from ATR volatility data. Every component — from profile
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
VM Breakout BB: Probability-Based Breakout Indicator with Bollinger Bands  VM Breakout BB is a breakout detection indicator based on Bollinger Bands combined with statistical probability analysis (Z-score and the normal cumulative distribution function, CDF) and smart confirmation filters such as RSI, ADX, and Volume SMA. The indicator aims to deliver signals with a clear statistical basis, reduce noise, and confirm breakouts that have a higher probability of success. Signal logic Buy: price cl
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
PriceActionMatrix - Multi-Pattern Scalping Assistant  PriceActionMatrix is a scalping-oriented indicator that automatically detects and validates multiple short-term price-action patterns. Rather than presenting each candle as a standalone signal, the tool aggregates patterns such as Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, consolidation zones and rejection wicks, then subjects them to configurable confirmation layers - trend and EMA checks, ATR range, momentum indicators and optional volume filters - so
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
Filter:
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2025.10.15 11:25 
 

I like this Indicator, becaus of his accurate signals and the possibilitys for settings! One of the best Heiken Ahshi Indicators i have ever seen!

Van Minh Nguyen
9712
Reply from developer Van Minh Nguyen 2025.10.15 11:46
Thank you very much for your kind words!
I’m truly happy to know that you find the indicator useful and accurate. Your feedback means a lot and serves as great motivation for me to keep improving it even further. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
Reply to review