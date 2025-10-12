VM Heiken Ashi Pro 

Heiken-Ashi smoothed (HMA or EMA) to filter noise and generate clear BUY/SELL signals, non-repainting (optional ConfirmOnClosedBar). Displays HA candles on chart (original candles can be hidden), arrow placement by ATR or fixed offset, sends alerts (popup, email, push) with anti-spam handling.

Main purpose

Convert raw candles into smoothed Heiken-Ashi to detect color changes (bear to bull / bull to bear) and draw arrows for entries. The option ConfirmOnClosedBar lets the indicator wait for candle close to avoid repaint. UseATRForArrowOffset makes arrows more visually sensible. The indicator is lightweight and stable across many charts.

Quick use

Attach the indicator, choose Smoothing Method and Smoothing Period (default 50), enable ConfirmOnClosedBar if you prefer non-repainting confirmed signals, enable alerts as needed, and save the template.

Recommended timeframes

Prefer H1-D1 for reliable signals. M5-M15 is possible for scalping but use caution and enable candle-close confirmation.

Key parameters

Smoothing Period - controls smoothing strength (default 50). Larger values produce smoother but slower results. Smaller values are more responsive but noisier.

Smoothing Method - 0 = None (raw Heiken-Ashi), 1 = EMA (Exponential MA), 2 = HULL (Hull MA).

Important recommendation

Set Smoothing Method = 2 (HULL). Hull MA typically reacts faster and gives higher smoothness than EMA, reducing noise while keeping the sensitivity needed to catch reversals. Method 0 (raw Heiken-Ashi) produces many noisy signals. Method 1 (EMA) is smoother but slower. The author recommends HULL with Smoothing Period about 50 as a good default, then fine-tune by timeframe and trading style.

Support

For technical assistance, please contact the author via MQL5 messages or leave a comment on the product page.

